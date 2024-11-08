TC Energy Corp (TRP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Milestones and Financial ...

Comparable EBITDA: Increased by 6% compared to the third quarter of last year.

Net Capital Expenditures: Expected to be between $7.4 billion and $7.7 billion, a reduction from the initial outlook of $8 billion to $8.5 billion.

Asset Sales: Completed asset sales totaling $1.6 billion in 2024.

Debt to EBITDA Target: On track to achieve a target of 4.75 times by year-end 2024.

Comparable Earnings: $1.1 billion, a 4% increase from the third quarter of 2023.

2024 EBITDA Outlook: Expected to be at the upper end of the $11.2 billion to $11.5 billion range.

Dividend: Fourth quarter dividend declared at $82.25 per common share.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

TC Energy Corp (NYSE:TRP) reported a 6% increase in comparable EBITDA for the third quarter compared to the same period last year, positioning the company well for the rest of 2024.

The company successfully completed the spinoff of its Liquids Pipelines business into South Bow, marking a strategic milestone.

TC Energy Corp (NYSE:TRP) has placed $1.2 billion of projects in service year-to-date and expects to place approximately $7 billion of assets into service in 2024.

The company has reduced its 2024 net capital expenditures outlook to between $7.4 billion and $7.7 billion, an 8% reduction from the initial outlook, enhancing financial strength and flexibility.

The Southeast Gateway project is progressing well, with an updated estimated capital cost 11% lower than the initial estimate, contributing to overall capital program reduction.

Negative Points

TC Energy Corp (NYSE:TRP) expects its 2024 earnings per common share to be lower than in 2023, primarily due to non-controlling interest adjustments from asset divestitures.

The liquid segment experienced a decrease in performance due to lower margins for marketing activities, despite higher volumes on the US Gulf Coast system.

The company faces ongoing discussions and uncertainties regarding indigenous economic participation in the NGTL system.

There is a need to manage customer concentration risk and overall exposure in Mexico, which may require bringing in partners or reducing exposure.

Despite strong project execution, the company remains cautious about increasing its capital program size until it builds more cushion below the 4.75 debt to EBITDA metric.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you break down the demand you're seeing from coal to gas switching versus higher demand from power plants versus behind the meter generation? Which category represents the largest piece of the demand? A: Stanley Chapman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Natural Gas Pipelines, explained that the largest demand driver is LNG exports, expected to triple by 2035. Power generation demand is also increasing due to coal retirements and data centers. TC Energy sees about 13 BCF a day of growth opportunities across various stages of execution, development, or origination.

