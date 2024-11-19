TC Energy CEO sees opportunity in Trump win as company refocuses on natural gas

CALGARY — Donald Trump's return to the White House is good news for Canada's energy sector and an opportunity for TC Energy Corp., the CEO of the Calgary-based pipeline company said Tuesday.

François Poirier made the comments in a phone interview following TC Energy's investor day presentation in Toronto. He said the former U.S. president's re-election has been "top of mind" for the company, which has a network of natural gas pipelines in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

"He (Trump) is very focused on affordability. He understands the role that energy plays, and energy security, on the international stage," Poirier said.

"Having the free flow of energy between the three countries in North America is very important. Natural gas and oil want to flow south, generally speaking. And having more supply of oil and gas from Canada will help contribute to lower prices in the U.S."

As a company, TC Energy has already seen first-hand how business can flourish or be derailed by political winds south of the border.

Its Keystone XL project — a 1,900-kilometre proposed crude oil transportation pipeline that would have carried oil from the oilsands of northern Alberta to the major U.S. crude storage hub at Cushing, Okla. and then on to Gulf Coast refineries — was first proposed under the Obama administration, which rejected it on environmental grounds.

Keystone was then revived under the first Trump administration, before President Joe Biden killed it again by revoking the pipeline’s permit on his first day as president in 2021.

Last month, TC Energy completed the spinoff of its crude oil pipeline business into a new company called South Bow Corp., and as a result, TC is no longer the owner of the Keystone system.

South Bow "supports efforts to transport more Canadian crude oil to meet U.S. demand," the company said in an emailed statement provided Tuesday by spokeswoman Katie Stavinoha.

"South Bow’s long-term strategy is to safely and efficiently grow our business," the statement said.

But Poirier said the Alberta government has already reached out to TC in the wake of the U.S. presidential election, keen to see if that project could be revived or if there are other ways to increase Alberta's oil and gas pipeline export volumes to the U.S.

Trump has proposed sweeping tariffs on all U.S. imports, but most experts believe Canadian oil and gas would be exempt from such a plan due to the highly integrated nature of the North American energy system. Trump has also been a vocal supporter of oil and gas generally, calling for more domestic drilling and tapping Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright for secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy.

