Taxpayer money being wasted in ‘dog-eat-dog’ Whitehall culture

Stand-offs over Whitehall budgets have created a pipeline of unrealistic and undeliverable projects that are wasting taxpayer cash, the National Audit Office (NAO) has warned.

The NAO delivered a withering assessment of the way budgets are set just days before Rachel Reeves unveils her maiden Budget, including detailed spending envelopes for government departments next year.

The independent body, which is responsible for scrutinising public spending, blamed an “adversarial” Whitehall culture for a Spending Review process that pits departments against each other and “do[es] not support overall value for money”.

It added that this culture had become “entrenched”, with decisions on spending that were often “rushed” and focused on big “good news” announcements rather than delivering for taxpayers.

It added that even once projects had been approved, ministers and civil servants were often “reluctant to accept bad news” when budgets are blown or projects delayed.

It cited the Government’s net zero drive as one area where government had failed to take into account any of the “costs and benefits of government policies that contribute to achieving net zero,” despite ministers arguing the transition is vital for the economy.

It also warned that some of the most senior civil servants, including permanent secretaries were prioritising “political drivers” over “public value” which only served to “erode transparency and hence accountability”.

While the Chancellor has vowed to get a grip of spending and prioritise value for money by taking a more long-term approach, the NAO’s report suggests that the adversarial approach to setting departmental budgets remains largely in what the NAO described as a “black box”. The latest spending review negotiations suggest the hostile nature of negotiations has continued under the Labour Government.

Three cabinet ministers wrote to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer complaining about the cuts they were being asked to make by the Chancellor amid fractious negotiations over budgets.

“The Government is prone to under-estimate on costs and over-promise on outcomes,” the NAO said in its report. “We frequently see too little emphasis on testing the deliverability, and understanding the uncertainties, of new spending proposals or major programmes.

“Our discussions with stakeholders point to the rushed, intense, and adversarial nature of spending review discussions, based around closed negotiations between each department and HM Treasury. A competitive approach during spending reviews may incentivise officials to use unrealistic costs and benefits to gain approvals, including over-ambitious in-year plans for efficiencies, and failure to plan for inflation.”

