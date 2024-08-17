Taxpayer loans fuel Chinese buy-to-let boom in Andy Burnham’s Manchester

Company House filings suggest Chinese buy-to-let investors have bought numerous units in Renaker housing developments

Luxury apartments in Manchester backed by taxpayer loans are being sold off to Chinese landlords despite Labour’s pledge to crack down on foreign property speculators.

Developments part-financed by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), which is chaired by the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, are being marketed to buy-to-let investors in China.

Telegraph analysis of Companies House filings suggests that hundreds of flats in two taxpayer-backed skyscrapers have been sold to Chinese investors.

It comes as the GMCA battles High Court claims it unfairly loaned large sums of taxpayer cash to local property developer Daren Whitaker. These public funds were used to help bankroll skyscrapers built by Mr Whitaker’s developer, Renaker.

According to property marketing materials, Renaker has teamed up with estate agents in Hong Kong to attract overseas investors to the project.

One listing, which is for a proposed luxury skyscraper known as the 51-storey Contour Tower, sets out “10 reasons why you shouldn’t miss Renaker’s projects”.

This document was drawn up as part of a Hong Kong event aimed at promoting Renaker to Chinese landlords.

The event took place in March, just weeks before the GMCA approved a £69m loan designated for Renaker’s Contour development.

Promoted by Asia Bankers Club, a Hong Kong estate agent, a listing for the event said: “Don’t miss out on this chance to explore the magic of “The Renaker Effect” and secure your investment in one of the UK’s most exciting cities.”

Concerns over foreign investment and the use of taxpayer support in Manchester’s building boom come as Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, attempts to tackle Britain’s housing crisis.

In the general election campaign Labour unveiled plans to introduce a stamp duty surcharge on overseas landlords, as it seeks to boost homeownership among Britain’s first-time buyers.

In an article for The Telegraph, Ms Rayner said: “It isn’t fair that first-time buyers lose out to those who just want to make a quick bit of money, so Labour will give couples ‘first dibs’ on houses going up in their town or city.

“It’s a real frustration that international investors can buy up houses before local people get a look in. It’s a matter of fairness.”

The GMCA’s financial ties to Renaker have come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks.

At a council meeting, the authority’s investment director Laura Blakely confirmed that the GMCA has approved £598m worth of loans to Renaker since 2016.

However, the terms of these loans have been kept secret.

John Leech, a Liberal Democrat councillor who sought to question Ms Blakely at the hearing, said he was concerned over the lack of transparency surrounding the payments.

Most of the loans have since been repaid, said Ms Blakely.

However, rival developer Aubrey Weis has sued the GMCA in the Competition Appeals Tribunal for “distort[ing] Manchester’s property market” by providing Renaker with “advantageous treatment”.

Renaker’s taxpayer-backed developments are attracting interest from landlords in East Asia at a time of turmoil in the Chinese property market.

The sector has been in crisis ever since the collapse of property giant Evergrande in 2021.

This has prompted landlords to look further afield for investment opportunities, including Manchester where housing costs have risen significantly in recent years.

In marketing materials promoted to Chinese landlords on behalf of Renaker, estate agents said: “Rents in Manchester keep increasing with huge demand.”

Soaring rental costs have contributed to the ongoing housing crisis in Manchester, which Mr Burnham has vowed to tackle since coming to power in 2017.

His council has already set targets requiring all new developments in Manchester to designate at least 20pc towards affordable homes.

However, The Telegraph revealed last month that a group of Renaker skyscrapers backed by the GMCA did not include a single affordable apartment.

Renaker, which was contacted for comment, has previously blamed a lack of affordable housing on the constraints attached to delivering skyscrapers on brownfield sites.