Taxes, borrowing and spending up in Rachel Reeves’ first Budget

Rachel Reeves announced £40 billion a year in extra taxes as she increased Government borrowing and spending to “rebuild Britain”.

The Chancellor’s plans will see the tax burden reach an historic high, while borrowing increases by an average £32.3 billion a year as spending increases by around £70 billion annually over the next five years.

Ms Reeves said the measures were necessary to address the “black hole” in the public finances left by the Tories while pumping billions into schools and hospitals.

She confirmed plans to hike employers’ national insurance contributions and increase capital gains tax, while also making changes to inheritance tax and stamp duty.

And changing the way government debt is measured allowed her greater flexibility to borrow, resulting in what the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) called “one of the largest fiscal loosenings of any fiscal event in recent decades”.

The tax burden will reach 38.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2027-28, the highest since 1948 as the UK recovered from the impact of the Second World War.

In the first Budget ever delivered by a female chancellor, and the first Labour financial statement since 2010, Ms Reeves said: “This is a moment of fundamental choice for Britain.

“I have made my choices. The responsible choices. To restore stability to our country. To protect working people.

“More teachers in our schools. More appointments in our NHS. More homes being built.

“Fixing the foundations of our economy. Investing in our future. Delivering change. Rebuilding Britain.”

But Tory leader Rishi Sunak accused Ms Reeves of “fiddling the figures” by changing the way debt is measured adding: “The reason the Chancellor has increased borrowing and increased taxes is because she has totally failed to grip public spending.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast suggested the increase in spending would provide a temporary boost to GDP, upgrading growth this year from 0.8% to 1.1% and from 1.9% to 2.0% in 2025.

But there are downgrades in subsequent years – down from an expected 2% in 2026 to 1.8%, from 1.8% in 2027 to 1.5% and from 1.7% in 2028 to 1.5%.

