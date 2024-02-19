Taxes 2024: 10 States Where Residents Are Anxious About Refund Checks
If you’re one of the 2 in 3 Americans expecting a 2023 tax refund, you might be anxiously awaiting this cash to pay bills, build wealth or make a major purchase. You’re also not alone, as many taxpayers are searching online to check their refund status or learn about typical IRS timeframes.
Learn: Does Zelle Report to the IRS? Your Guide to Taxes and Zelle
Read: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing
LLC.org recently did a study to see where taxpayers looked up tax refund information the most. Using Google search volume data and government population data, it ranked states based on tax-refund-related searches per 100,000 residents. Here are the top 10 states, which are mostly in the South, and their poverty rates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.
10. South Carolina
Total tax refund searches: 1,670,520
Searches per 100,000 residents: 31,623
State poverty rate (2022): 14%
9. Ohio
Total tax refund searches: 3,727,240
Searches per 100,000 residents: 31,960
State poverty rate (2022): 13.4%
8. Texas
Total tax refund searches: 9,703,000
Searches per 100,000 residents: 32,312
State poverty rate (2022): 14%
7. Indiana
Total tax refund searches: 2,455,320
Searches per 100,000 residents: 35,933
State poverty rate (2022): 12.6%
6. Arkansas
Total tax refund searches: 1,116,100
Searches per 100,000 residents: 36,646
State poverty rate (2022): 16.8%
5. Tennessee
Total tax refund searches: 2,860,110
Searches per 100,000 residents: 40,561
State poverty rate (2022): 13.3%
4. Louisiana
Total tax refund searches: 1,934,530
Searches per 100,000 residents: 42,144
State poverty rate (2022): 18.6%
3. Alabama
Total tax refund searches: 2,278,650
Searches per 100,000 residents: 44,906
State poverty rate (2022): 16.2%
2. Georgia
Total tax refund searches: 5,251,640
Searches per 100,000 residents: 48,123
State poverty rate (2022): 12.7%
1. Mississippi
Total tax refund searches: 1,549,300
Searches per 100,000 residents: 52,696
State poverty rate (2022): 19.1%
Why Residents Are So Anxious About Their Tax Refunds
Financial hardship likely plays a role in these 10 featured states. While the U.S. Census Bureau reported a 12.6% national poverty rate for 2022, most of these 10 states had higher rates, with Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana especially standing out. This presents a challenge despite these states having relatively low costs of living per the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
As part of its study, LLC.org asked 1,500 Americans about their tax refund plans. Although 34% planned to save the money, 30% expected to put their refunds toward debt and 19% would cover essential costs. Only 12% of respondents planned to invest the cash, and a combined 14% planned to use it for vacations, entertainment or high-ticket items.
More From GOBankingRates
I'm a Costco Superfan: These Are the 5 Highest-Quality Kirkland Food Items
This Is One of the Smartest Things You Can Do If You Carry a Credit Card Balance Every Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Taxes 2024: 10 States Where Residents Are Anxious About Refund Checks