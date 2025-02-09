kali9 / Getty Images

Receiving a tax refund is one of the most anticipated events of the financial year. It is an opportunity to strengthen one’s financial future.

Instead of spending it all at once, here is how to make your tax refund stretch throughout the entire year and beyond.

Address Immediate Needs

Many people use their tax refunds to pay down debt or rebuild savings, but with the right strategies, they can last throughout the year — or even longer.

“By addressing immediate needs such as paying off high-interest debt, cover overdue bills or replenish depleted savings,” said Moira Corcoran, a certified public accountant (CPA) and Just Answer Tax Expert. “Paying off high-interest debt like credit cards saves you interest and frees up cash flow for other expenses.”

Janelle Sallenave, the chief spending officer at Chime, said individuals should start paying off credit cards with rates over 16%.

“If you prefer a smaller and more manageable start, try the debt snowball method,” Sallenave said. “By doing this, you’ll pay off your smallest debt first, then move your way up, directing extra money toward each balance as you go.”

Invest Your Refund

Whether individuals use their tax refund to contribute to an employer-sponsored 401(k) or individual retirement account (IRA), adding money to these accounts early allows taxpayers to benefit from compound interest.

“If you aren’t already contributing or maxing-out, adding to your retirement fund now can help you secure your financial future and boost your overall savings,” Sallenave said.

A high-yield savings account can help individuals invest their tax refund without risking loss.

“These accounts are federally insured (usually up to $250,000) and typically have a higher interest rate than a standard savings account,” said Leslie H. Tanye, Esq., a finance and debt expert and founder of Tanye Law Group. “I recommend shopping for a high-yield savings account with an annual percentage yield (APY) of at least 5%.”

Individuals could also invest in a treasury, which entails loaning money to the government with the promise of being repaid with interest.

“These investments vary in maturity, with treasury bills typically maturing one year (but can be sooner), and treasury bonds maturing after 20 to 30 years,” Tanye said.

Upskill

According to the Associated Press, professional and business services companies scaled back their job postings in recent months. A tax refund can also be a valuable tool for investing in your professional growth.

