Tax for pensioners more than doubles under the Tories

The Treasury is taxing retirees like never before. Over the past decade, pensioners have been pummelled by high rates and frozen allowances, forcing millions to pay more income tax.

Since the Tories came to power in 2010, a pensioner with a private retirement income equal to the state pension has seen their average tax rate more than doubled from 3pc to 8pc, analysis shows.

The average income tax bill for retirees has risen by £400 over the same period, making the current cohort of pensioners the most taxed in history.

It comes after the Chancellor’s snub to pensioners in Wednesday’s Budget. Jeremy Hunt’s 2p cut to the headline rate of National Insurance (NI) will save the average worker £450, and follows a previous 2p cut in the autumn.

But those aged 66 and over do not pay NI, meaning they have been denied £900 of tax giveaways in six months.

Both the Conservatives and Labour have committed to standing by the “triple lock”, which ensures that the state pension rises every year by the highest of inflation, wage growth or 2.5pc. The 8.5pc rise in April will push the state pension to £11,502.

Viewed in isolation, the triple lock is a cushy deal for pensioners. But when coupled with the Tories’ deep freeze on tax thresholds it starts to look a lot less generous.

The personal allowance – the amount that anyone can earn without paying income tax – is set to stay stuck at £12,570 until 2028.

It means that for millions of pensioners, a large slice of their triple lock pay rise will be eaten up by income tax.

The proportion of over-65s who have to pay income tax has risen from 50pc in 2010/11 to 68pc last year, according to analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank.

In April, an extra 650,000 pensioners could be forced to pay tax on their income thanks to the 8.5pc increase.

The state pension is expected to breach the personal allowance threshold by 2028, according to OBR forecasts, meaning even the poorest pensioners will be dragged into the tax net.

Currently, any retiree paid anything over £180 from their private pension each month will trigger a tax bill.

Analysis for Telegraph Money by pensions consultancy Lane Clark and Peacock (LCP) shows that in 2010/11, a pensioner with an average state pension, plus the same amount again in private pension income, paid an average tax rate of around 3pc. In 2024/25, this rate will have risen to 8pc.

Baroness Altmann, a former pensions minister, said she is “very disappointed” that no changes were made to tax thresholds in the Budget.

She said: “Increasing [thresholds] would have helped lower income pensioners especially who are in danger of straying over the tax threshold just with the state pension, who will have to fill in a tax return for the first time in a long time and be penalised if they don’t.”

The Budget is a stark departure from the generous giveaways for pensioners that characterised the era of David Cameron and George Osborne, who wooed a generation with promises of inheritance tax cuts and the introduction of the triple lock.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister and partner at LCP, said there has been a “dramatic shift” in the tax rates faced by different groups since 2010.

He said: “Workers have benefited from the increase in tax-free personal allowances during the Coalition years and most recently from the significant cuts in National Insurance.

“But pensioners have seen their extra tax-free allowances abolished and many more are now dragged into the tax net because of the freezing of allowances. They do not benefit from the multi-billion pound cut to National Insurance rates.

“Without any real discussion or debate, millions of pensioners have become taxpayers, whilst many more have seen big increases in the rate of tax which they pay.”

Ms Altmann added: “Wealthy pensioners will be concerned that although they’ve faced a significant rise in the amount of tax they pay, they are not benefiting from any of the tax reductions.

“The main message of this Budget is that the Chancellor wants to boost growth and productivity by getting more people into work.

“The difficulty for core Tory vote is that if you’re focusing on pensioners, they don’t tend to work and in many cases – rightly – aren’t expected to.

“The Chancellor could have done better to show that he cares about them too.”

The backdrop to the tax raid is a generation of pensioners struggling to make ends meet.

A single retiree now needs a post-tax income of £43,000 to afford a comfortable retirement, £5,800 more than last year – a record annual jump of 15.5pc – according to the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), a trade body.

Less well-off retirees also face higher costs. For a single person to cover their basic needs, they would need £14,400 a year – more than the new state pension, and 12.5pc more than last year.

Joanna Elson, director of charity Independent Age, said the Budget was “a missed opportunity” to help tackle financial hardship among retirees.

She said: “Pensioner poverty has been steadily rising since 2012. Bills are still astronomically high, and our helpline hears daily from older people rationing themselves to just one meal a day and washing in cold water to save energy.

“Sadly, nothing announced today will reverse this alarming trend.

“That’s why we need a cross-party review to establish an adequate minimum level of income needed to avoid poverty in later life. Until that happens, we risk seeing more older people fall into financial hardship.”

Caroline Abrahams, of charity Age UK, called the Budget a “non-event” for older people.

She said: “The reductions in National Insurance will be welcomed by people in their fifties and early sixties who are in employment but do nothing for anyone working beyond their state pension age.

“They can be forgiven for feeling hard done by as a result, especially since many of them are working in their late sixties and beyond not because they want to, but because they simply cannot afford to retire.

“Nor will it help retired people with modest pensions that take them over the tax threshold who will face an increase in income tax rise because personal allowances remain frozen.”

Cutting NI will also have a more direct impact on pensioners, as the tax, at least in theory, is the mechanism for funding state pensions and other benefits.

Steven Cameron, of Aegon, said that while the further 2p cut to NI will be a “welcome boost” for workers, it will undermine state pension funding.

He said: “It calls into serious question the approach to funding the state pension.

“There’s no magic money pot to pay state pensions – they’re funded by the NI of today’s workers… There is now far less money from NI to pay state pensions.

“The Treasury needs to confirm how they intend to plug the gap and if this will rely on a transfer from broader tax receipts.”

The Government was approached for comment.