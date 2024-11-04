Tax Credits or Tax Deductions: Which Will Save You More?

Although paying taxes is a fact of life, the IRS offers taxpayers the ability to reduce what they owe via various tax deductions and tax credits. But it’s not as simple as it sounds. Before you can qualify for each deduction or credit, you must meet specific criteria. And even though both deductions and credits can lower taxes, the way that they affect your overall tax bill and potential tax refund can be very different.

Here’s what you need to know about the differences between tax deductions and tax credits and how they can help you reduce your tax bill and maximize your tax refund.

Tax Deduction vs. Tax Credit — What It Means for Your Tax Refund

The primary difference between a tax credit and a tax deduction is that a credit reduces the amount of tax you owe, and a deduction reduces your taxable income.

How a Tax Credit Affects Your Refund

The value of a tax credit is easy to measure because each dollar of credit reduces your tax liability by one dollar. For example, if your tax liability for the year is $10,000 but you have a $2,000 tax credit, your tax liability drops to $8,000. If your liability was $2,000, the $2,000 credit would reduce it to $0.

What that means for your refund depends on how much tax you paid during the tax year. Had you paid the entire $10,000 tax liability through tax withholding from your paycheck, you’d receive a $2,000 refund. If, on the other hand, you’d only had $8,000 withheld, you wouldn’t owe any additional tax, but you wouldn’t get a refund because you’d have paid the amount you owed after applying the credit.

How a Tax Deduction Affects Your Refund

How a tax deduction affects your refund depends on your tax bracket because a tax deduction only reduces your taxable income.

Tax brackets are the seven layers of income to which a particular tax rate applies. For 2024, the tax brackets are:

Income tax rate: Lowest Annual Income Highest Annual Income 10% $0 $11,000 12% $11,001 $44,725 22% $44,726 $95,375 24% $95,376 $182,100 32% $182,101 $231,250 35% $231,251 $578,125 37% $578,126 And up

Your tax bracket is the one that applies to the last dollar you earned. So, if you had $40,000 in income, you’d be in the 12% tax bracket — your first $11,000 would be taxed at 10%, and your income from $11,001 to $40,000 would be taxed at 12%.

The tax rate for your last dollar earned — 12% in this example — is your marginal tax rate. The higher your marginal tax rate, the bigger your potential refund.

