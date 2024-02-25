The Tax Burden on the Rich and Poor in Every State
How our income taxes are calculated are a mystery to the vast number of Americans who haven’t been taught how to read the tax codes or decipher tax terminology. Start, for example, with the terms tax rate and tax burden.
While tax rate is focused on the percentage an individual or business is taxed, it can vary greatly based on income. Tax burden measures the total amount of taxes, including state and local taxes. Unfortunately, this isn’t universal across the country, either, and the difference in tax burden is significant when it comes to the richest and poorest 20% in each state.
To find the difference in tax burdens across the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed state, federal and local data to find the tax burden on the rich and the poor for single filers and married joint filers in every state using data from the U.S. Census Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey.
This study used an in-house income tax calculator to find the effective and marginal tax rate on the average income for both demographics in each state, which are reflected for both single people and for those who are married and filing jointly.
This study also calculated the annual expenditures of each state and was multiplied by each state’s average combined sales tax to figure total dollars spent on sales tax for every state. The combined total spent on federal and state income tax was added to the total spent on sales tax and then divided by average income. It’s important to note that property tax was not included due to inconsistent data.
The richest 20% always will have the larger tax burden; however, even with the higher tax burden, these individuals still will have considerably more money than the poorest 20%. This means every dollar paid toward taxes is much more of a burden for the poorest 20%. For example, if a state’s tax burden for those filing single is 27.50%, this does not mean the richest 20% pays 27.50% more than the poorest 20%. This number reflects that they pay 27.50% more of their own income than the poorest 20%.
Here’s a closer look at the tax burden for the rich and poor in every state, shown alphabetically.
Alabama
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $213,012
Total taxes paid: $69,320
Tax burden: 32.54%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,401
Total taxes paid: $1,252
Tax burden: 10.98%
Difference of tax burden: 21.56%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $213,012
Total taxes paid: $57,825
Tax burden: 27.15%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,401
Total taxes paid: $968
Tax burden: 8.49%
Difference of tax burden: 18.65%
Alaska
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $254,899
Total taxes paid: $75,761
Tax burden: 29.72%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $20,172
Total taxes paid: $2,175
Tax burden: 10.78%
Difference of tax burden: 18.94%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $254,899
Total taxes paid: $60,828
Tax burden: 23.86%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $20,172
Total taxes paid: $1,543
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 16.21%
Arizona
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $254,650
Total taxes paid: $81,675
Tax burden: 32.07%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,732
Total taxes paid: $1,640
Tax burden: 9.80%
Difference of tax burden: 22.27%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $254,650
Total taxes paid: $66,422
Tax burden: 26.08%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,732
Total taxes paid: $1,280
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 18.43%
Arkansas
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,563
Total taxes paid: $61,695
Tax burden: 31.39%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,225
Total taxes paid: $1,135
Tax burden: 10.11%
Difference of tax burden: 21.28%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $196,563
Total taxes paid: $52,049
Tax burden: 26.48%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,225
Total taxes paid: $1,040
Tax burden: 9.27%
Difference of tax burden: 17.21%
California
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $346,847
Total taxes paid: $143,534
Tax burden: 41.38%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,110
Total taxes paid: $1,969
Tax burden: 10.87%
Difference of tax burden: 30.51%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $346,847
Total taxes paid: $114,725
Tax burden: 33.08%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,110
Total taxes paid: $1,462
Tax burden: 8.08%
Difference of tax burden: 25.00%
Colorado
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $293,864
Total taxes paid: $104,701
Tax burden: 35.63%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $20,359
Total taxes paid: $2,495
Tax burden: 12.25%
Difference of tax burden: 23.38%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $293,864
Total taxes paid: $84,871
Tax burden: 28.88%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $20,359
Total taxes paid: $1,557
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 21.23%
Connecticut
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $340,731
Total taxes paid:$132,929
Tax burden: 39.01%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,449
Total taxes paid: $2,367
Tax burden: 13.57%
Difference of tax burden: 25.45%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $340,731
Total taxes paid: $106,537
Tax burden: 31.27%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,449
Total taxes paid: $1,858
Tax burden: 10.65%
Difference of tax burden: 20.62%
Delaware
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $252,376
Total taxes paid: $90,111
Tax burden: 35.71%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,510
Total taxes paid: $2,620
Tax burden:13.43%
Difference of tax burden: 22.28%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $252,376
Total taxes paid: $75,240
Tax burden: 29.81%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,510
Total taxes paid: $1,898
Tax burden: 9.73%
Difference of tax burden: 20.08%
Florida
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,209
Total taxes paid: $78,453
Tax burden: 30.03%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,293
Total taxes paid: $1,314
Tax burden: 8.59%
Difference of tax burden: 21.44%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,209
Total taxes paid: $62,825
Tax burden: 24.05%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,293
Total taxes paid: $1,170
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 16.40%
Georgia
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $253,577
Total taxes paid: $89,295
Tax burden: 35.21%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,412
Total taxes paid: $1,738
Tax burden: 11.28%
Difference of tax burden: 23.93%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $253,577
Total taxes paid: $74,347
Tax burden: 29.32%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,412
Total taxes paid: $1,435
Tax burden: 9.31%
Difference of tax burden: 20.01%
Hawaii
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $297,132
Total taxes paid: $120,595
Tax burden: 40.59%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,975
Total taxes paid: $2,807
Tax burden: 14.79%
Difference of tax burden: 25.79%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $297,132
Total taxes paid: $96,852
Tax burden: 32.60%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,975
Total taxes paid: $1,946
Tax burden: 10.26%
Difference of tax burden: 22.34%
Idaho
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $229,521
Total taxes paid: $77,914
Tax burden: 33.95%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,560
Total taxes paid: $2,164
Tax burden: 11.66%
Difference of tax burden: 22.29%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $229,521
Total taxes paid: $64,501
Tax burden: 28.10%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,560
Total taxes paid: $1,420
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 20.45%
Illinois
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $275,167
Total taxes paid: $98,026
Tax burden: 35.62%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,343
Total taxes paid: $2,083
Tax burden: 13.57%
Difference of tax burden: 22.05%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $275,167
Total taxes paid: $80,863
Tax burden: 29.39%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,343
Total taxes paid: $1,933
Tax burden: 12.60%
Difference of tax burden: 16.79%
Indiana
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $218,385
Total taxes paid: $67,869
Tax burden: 31.08%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,202
Total taxes paid: $1,777
Tax burden: 11.69%
Difference of tax burden: 19.39%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $218,385
Total taxes paid: $56,151
Tax burden: 25.71%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,202
Total taxes paid: $1,642
Tax burden: 10.80%
Difference of tax burden: 7.97%
Iowa
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,830
Total taxes paid: $77,434
Tax burden: 34.14%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,973
Total taxes paid: $2,404
Tax burden: 14.16%
Difference of tax burden: 19.98%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,830
Total taxes paid: $64,525
Tax burden: 28.45%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,973
Total taxes paid: $2,066
Tax burden: 12.17%
Difference of tax burden: 16.27%
Kansas
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $232,612
Total taxes paid: $79,233
Tax burden: 34.06%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,724
Total taxes paid: $1,769
Tax burden: 11.25%
Difference of tax burden: 22.81%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $232,612
Total taxes paid: $65,662
Tax burden: 28.23%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,724
Total taxes paid: $1,442
Tax burden: 9.17%
Difference of tax burden: 19.06%
Kentucky
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,554
Total taxes paid: $68,118
Tax burden: 32.05%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,942
Total taxes paid: $1,326
Tax burden: 11.11%
Difference of tax burden: 20.94%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $212,554
Total taxes paid: $56,859
Tax burden: 26.75%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,942
Total taxes paid: $1,202
Tax burden: 10.06%
Difference of tax burden: 9.62%
Louisiana
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $205,286
Total taxes paid: $63,939
Tax burden: 31.15%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,691
Total taxes paid: $1,016
Tax burden: 9.50%
Difference of tax burden: 21.65%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $205,286
Total taxes paid: $52,950
Tax burden: 25.79%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,691
Total taxes paid: $1,016
Tax burden: 9.50%
Difference of tax burden: 16.29%
Maine
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $231,939
Total taxes paid: $81,492
Tax burden: 35.14%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,968
Total taxes paid: $1,556
Tax burden: 9.75%
Difference of tax burden: 25.39%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $231,939
Total taxes paid: $67,233
Tax burden: 28.99%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,968
Total taxes paid: $1,222
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 21.34%
Maryland
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $308,921
Total taxes paid: $114,812
Tax burden: 37.17%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,444
Total taxes paid: $2,804
Tax burden: 14.42%
Difference of tax burden: 22.74%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $308,921
Total taxes paid: $93,232
Tax burden: 30.18%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,444
Total taxes paid: $2,128
Tax burden: 10.95%
Difference of tax burden: 19.23%
Massachusetts
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $351,952
Total taxes paid: $134,752
Tax burden: 38.29%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,996
Total taxes paid: $2,465
Tax burden: 14.50%
Difference of tax burden: 23.79%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $351,952
Total taxes paid: $109,142
Tax burden: 31.01%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,996
Total taxes paid: $2,150
Tax burden: 12.65%
Difference of tax burden: 18.36%
Michigan
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,959
Total taxes paid: $75,791
Tax burden: 32.82%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,784
Total taxes paid: $1,853
Tax burden: 12.53%
Difference of tax burden: 20.28%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $230,959
Total taxes paid: $63,066
Tax burden: 27.31%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,784
Total taxes paid: $1,759
Tax burden: 11.90%
Difference of tax burden: 15.41%
Minnesota
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $270,174
Total taxes paid: $102,387
Tax burden: 37.90%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,980
Total taxes paid: $2,241
Tax burden: 11.81%
Difference of tax burden: 26.09%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $270,174
Total taxes paid: $82,230
Tax burden: 30.44%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $18,980
Total taxes paid: $1,452
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 22.79%
Mississippi
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,924
Total taxes paid: $57,236
Tax burden: 30.95%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,171
Total taxes paid: $778
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 23.30%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $184,924
Total taxes paid: $47,867
Tax burden: 25.88%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $10,171
Total taxes paid: $778
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 18.23%
Missouri
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,783
Total taxes paid: $72,906
Tax burden: 32.73%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,324
Total taxes paid: $1,143
Tax burden: 7.98%
Difference of tax burden: 24.74%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $222,783
Total taxes paid: $60,150
Tax burden: 27.00%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,324
Total taxes paid: $1,096
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 19.35%
Montana
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,532
Total taxes paid: $79,409
Tax burden: 34.75%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,384
Total taxes paid: $1,528
Tax burden: 9.93%
Difference of tax burden: 19.05%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $228,532
Total taxes paid: $66,504
Tax burden: 29.10%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,384
Total taxes paid: $1,227
Tax burden: 7.98%
Difference of tax burden: 21.13%
Nebraska
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $234,995
Total taxes paid: $81,701
Tax burden: 34.77%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,346
Total taxes paid: $1,758
Tax burden: 10.75%
Difference of tax burden: 24.01%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $234,995
Total taxes paid: $67,175
Tax burden: 28.59%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20% :$16,346
Total taxes paid: $1,264
Tax burden: 7.73%
Difference of tax burden: 20.85%
Nevada
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,917
Total taxes paid: $72,784
Tax burden: 29.36%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,162
Total taxes paid: $1,468
Tax burden: 9.08%
Difference of tax burden: 20.28%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $247,917
Total taxes paid: $58,618
Tax burden: 23.64%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,162
Total taxes paid: $1,236
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 15.99%
New Hampshire
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $288,945
Total taxes paid: $90,282
Tax burden: 31.25%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $21,841
Total taxes paid: $2,470
Tax burden: 11.31%
Difference of tax burden: 19.94%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $288,945
Total taxes paid: $71,603
Tax burden: 24.78%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $21,841
Total taxes paid: $1,671
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 17.13%
New Jersey
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $344,854
Total taxes paid: $133,968
Tax burden: 38.85%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,682
Total taxes paid: $2,364
Tax burden: 12.01%
Difference of tax burden: 26.83%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $344,854
Total taxes paid: $107,223
Tax burden: 31.09%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,682
Total taxes paid: $1,781
Tax burden: 9.05%
Difference of tax burden: 22.04%
New Mexico
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,081
Total taxes paid: $66,587
Tax burden: 31.85%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,775
Total taxes paid: $901
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 24.20%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $209,081
Total taxes paid: $54,993
Tax burden: 26.30%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,775
Total taxes paid: $901
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 18.65%
New York
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $326,428
Total taxes paid:$125,682
Tax burden: 38.50%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,591
Total taxes paid: $1,263
Tax burden: 9.30%
Difference of tax burden: 29.21%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $326,428
Total taxes paid: $100,949
Tax burden: 30.93%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,591
Total taxes paid: $1,040
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 23.28%
North Carolina
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $241,821
Total taxes paid: $81,163
Tax burden: 33.56%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,096
Total taxes paid: $1,391
Tax burden: 9.21%
Difference of tax burden: 24.35%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $241,821
Total taxes paid: $66,964
Tax burden: 27.69%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,096
Total taxes paid: $1,155
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 20.04%
North Dakota
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $245,836
Total taxes paid: $76,615
Tax burden: 31.17%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,049
Total taxes paid: $1,472
Tax burden: 9.17%
Difference of tax burden: 21.99%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $245,836
Total taxes paid: $61,868
Tax burden: 25.17%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,049
Total taxes paid: $1,228
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 17.52%
Ohio
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,591
Total taxes paid: $71,578
Tax burden: 31.59%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,195
Total taxes paid: $1,120
Tax burden: 7.89%
Difference of tax burden: 23.70%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,591
Total taxes paid: $59,202
Tax burden: 26.13%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,195
Total taxes paid: $1,086
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 18.48%
Oklahoma
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $210,114
Total taxes paid: $67,200
Tax burden: 31.98%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,082
Total taxes paid: $1,137
Tax burden: 8.69%
Difference of tax burden: 23.29%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $210,114
Total taxes paid: $55,842
Tax burden: 26.58%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,082
Total taxes paid: $1,002
Tax burden: 7.66%
Difference of tax burden: 18.92%
Oregon
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $258,823
Total taxes paid: $101,078
Tax burden: 39.05%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,482
Total taxes paid: $2,453
Tax burden: 14.88%
Difference of tax burden: 24.17%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $258,823
Total taxes paid: $83,732
Tax burden: 32.35%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $16,482
Total taxes paid: $1,860
Tax burden: 11.28%
Difference of tax burden: 21.07%
Pennsylvania
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $255,764
Total taxes paid: $83,982
Tax burden: 32.84%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,303
Total taxes paid: $1,786
Tax burden: 11.67%
Difference of tax burden: 21.17%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $255,764
Total taxes paid: $68,953
Tax burden: 26.96%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,303
Total taxes paid: $1,640
Tax burden: 10.72%
Difference of tax burden: 16.24%
Rhode Island
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $266,185
Total taxes paid: $93,316
Tax burden: 35.06%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,526
Total taxes paid: $1,563
Tax burden: 10.06%
Difference of tax burden: 24.99%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $266,185
Total taxes paid: $76,538
Tax burden: 28.75%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,526
Total taxes paid: $1,188
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 21.10%
South Carolina
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,183
Total taxes paid: $78,126
Tax burden: 34.54%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,906
Total taxes paid: $1,391
Tax burden: 10.00%
Difference of tax burden: 24.54%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,183
Total taxes paid: $65,783
Tax burden: 29.08%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $13,906
Total taxes paid: $1,385
Tax burden: 9.96%
Difference of tax burden: 19.12%
South Dakota
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $220,281
Total taxes paid: $61,741
Tax burden: 28.03%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,826
Total taxes paid: $1,408
Tax burden: 8.90%
Difference of tax burden: 19.13%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
$220,281
$49,088
22.29%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
$15,826
$1,211
7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 7.35%
Tennessee
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,707
Total taxes paid: $64,289
Tax burden: 28.36%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,667
Total taxes paid: $1,204
Tax burden: 8.21%
Difference of tax burden: 20.15%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $226,707
Total taxes paid: $51,905
Tax burden: 22.90%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $14,667
Total taxes paid: $1,122
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 15.25%
Texas
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,583
Total taxes paid: $78,612
Tax burden: 30.05%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,762
Total taxes paid: $1,397
Tax burden: 8.86%
Difference of tax burden: 21.19%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $261,583
Total taxes paid: $62,943
Tax burden: 24.06%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,762
Total taxes paid: $1,206
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 16.41%
Utah
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $267,902
Total taxes paid: $94,260
Tax burden: 35.18%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $23,988
Total taxes paid: $3,972
Tax burden: 16.56%
Difference of tax burden: 18.63%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $267,902
Total taxes paid: $77,856
Tax burden: 29.06%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $23,988
Total taxes paid: $2,918
Tax burden: 12.16%
Difference of tax burden: 16.90%
Vermont
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $233,602
Total taxes paid: $82,052
Tax burden: 35.12%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,704
Total taxes paid: $2,115
Tax burden: 11.95%
Difference of tax burden: 23.18%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $233,602
Total taxes paid: $66,856
Tax burden: 28.62%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,704
Total taxes paid: $1,510
Tax burden: 8.53%
Difference of tax burden: 20.09%
Virginia
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $302,515
Total taxes paid: $112,747
Tax burden: 37.27%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,905
Total taxes paid: $2,140
Tax burden: 11.95%
Difference of tax burden: 25.32%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $302,515
Total taxes paid: $92,115
Tax burden: 30.45%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,905
Total taxes paid: $1,408
Tax burden: 7.86%
Difference of tax burden: 22.59%
Washington
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $321,645
Total taxes paid: $104,229
Tax burden: 32.40%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,816
Total taxes paid: $2,113
Tax burden: 10.66%
Difference of tax burden: 21.74%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $321,645
Total taxes paid: $81,953
Tax burden: 25.48%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $19,816
Total taxes paid: $1,516
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 21.74%
West Virginia
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,795
Total taxes paid: $62,121
Tax burden: 32.39%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,286
Total taxes paid: $1,215
Tax burden: 10.76%
Difference of tax burden: 14.25%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $191,795
Total taxes paid: $52,730
Tax burden: 27.49%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $11,286
Total taxes paid: $1,215
Tax burden: 10.76%
Difference of tax burden: 16.73%
Wisconsin
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $229,656
Total taxes paid: $76,621
Tax burden: 33.36%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,032
Total taxes paid: $1,772
Tax burden: 10.41%
Difference of tax burden: 22.96%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $229,656
Total taxes paid: $63,314
Tax burden: 27.57%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $17,032
Total taxes paid: $1,303
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 19.92%
Wyoming
Single filing for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,972
Total taxes paid: $59,636
Tax burden: 27.74%
Single filing for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,900
Total taxes paid: $1,421
Tax burden: 8.94%
Difference of tax burden: 18.80%
Married filing jointly for richest 20%
Average annual income of richest 20%: $214,972
Total taxes paid: $48,260
Tax burden: 22.45%
Married filing jointly for poorest 20%
Average annual income of poorest 20%: $15,900
Total taxes paid: $1,216
Tax burden: 7.65%
Difference of tax burden: 14.80%
Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed state, federal, and local data to find the tax burden on the rich and the poor for single filers and married joint filers in every state. GOBankingRates sourced the [1] average income of the poorest 20% (bottom quintile) and [2] average income of the richest 20% (top quintile) in every state as sourced from the US Census Consumer Expenditure Survey for income by quintiles, the [3] overall cost of living index for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the [4] national average overall expenditure cost for the poorest 20% (bottom quintile), the [5] national average overall expenditure cost for the richest 20% (top quintile) as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey by Quintiles, the [6] 2023 federal income tax brackets and rates, [7] 2023 state income tax brackets and rates, the [8] 2023 state and local tax rates all three tax-related data was sourced from TaxFoundation. GOBankingRates used in-house calculations to find marginal tax rates, effective tax rates, and total tax paid for federal income tax, state income tax, FICA tax, and local sales tax rates. The overall cost of living index and the average expenditure cost for each quintile was used to calculated the average expenditure cost for the richest and poorest quintiles within each state and using the state and local tax rates the taxes paid for each state and quintile can be found. To find the tax burden, GOBankingRates combined the total spent on federal income tax, state income tax, and state and local sales taxes divided by the average income. These figures were then compared between each state’s richest and poorest to find the difference in tax burdens between the richest 20% and poorest 20% in every state. Property tax was not included due to lack of consistent data for home value between the richest and poorest residents. The standard deduction was used when calculating income tax rates. If the standard deduction was greater than the average income no tax was taken from that income. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 12, 2024.
