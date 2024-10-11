Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (BOM:532540) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth ...

Revenue: INR64,259 crore, a year-over-year growth of 7.6%.

Operating Margin: 24.1%, a sequential decline of 60 basis points.

Net Margin: 18.5%.

EPS Growth: 6.2% year-over-year.

Net Cash from Operations: $1.4 billion, with a cash conversion of 100% of net income.

Free Cash Flow: $1.3 billion.

Interim Dividend: INR0.1 per share.

Segment Performance: BFSI, Consumer Business Group, and Life Sciences & Healthcare grew 0.1%; Manufacturing grew 5.3%; Technology & Services declined 1.9%; Communication & Media declined 10.3%; Energy, Resources & Utilities grew 7%; Regional Markets grew 50.4%.

Geographical Performance: India led with 95.2% growth; Middle East & Africa grew 7.9%; Asia Pacific grew 7.5%; Latin America grew 6.8%; UK grew 4.6%; Europe grew 1.8%; North America declined 2.1%.

Total Contract Value (TCV): $8.6 billion; BFSI TCV at $4.6 billion; Consumer Business Group TCV at $1.2 billion; North America TCV at $4.4 billion.

Release Date: October 10, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (BOM:532540) reported a year-on-year revenue growth of 7.6% in INR terms for Q2 FY25.

The company's operating margin for the quarter was 24.1%, with a net margin of 18.5%.

The BFSI vertical showed signs of recovery, contributing positively to the company's performance.

TCS's Ignio cognitive automation software suite saw 34 new deals and four go-lives, indicating strong demand for AI and automation solutions.

The company reported a strong order book with a total contract value (TCV) of $8.6 billion for the quarter.

Negative Points

North America experienced a revenue decline of 2.1%, impacting overall growth.

The technology and services segment saw a decline of 1.9%, while communication and media declined by 10.3%.

The operating margin declined sequentially by 60 basis points due to higher third-party expenses and investments in talent and infrastructure.

The company faced client-specific challenges in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, impacting revenue.

The demand environment remains cautious, with discretionary spending and deal closures experiencing delays.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on the demand environment and whether it has deteriorated after a couple of promising quarters? A: The demand continues to focus on cost optimization, with discretionary spend remaining stable. BFSI in North America has shown improvement, and while there are client-specific challenges in life sciences and healthcare, the overall environment is similar to the previous quarter. - K. Krithivasan, CEO

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial services segment and the manufacturing sector's concerns? A: In BFSI, banking and insurance are showing growth, while capital markets are weaker. Manufacturing is facing short-term supply chain and labor issues, but the long-term outlook remains strong due to a healthy order book. - K. Krithivasan, CEO

Q: How should we think about growth visibility beyond the current calendar, especially in the absence of mega deals? A: The TCV is within our comfort range, and the pipeline is strong across geographies and industries. While mega deals are absent, the pipeline remains robust, indicating potential for growth acceleration. - K. Krithivasan, CEO

Q: What is the impact of the BSNL deal on revenue and margins, and how will it affect future quarters? A: The BSNL deal is currently at its peak, and we expect it to taper down after a quarter. This will impact both revenue and margins, with potential margin tailwinds in the fourth quarter. - Samir Seksaria, CFO

Q: How is the GenAI pipeline converting to bookings and revenue, and what is its impact on margins? A: GenAI engagements have doubled, with 86 projects going into production this quarter. While many projects are small, some larger, long-term projects are emerging. We aim to reach our 26-28% margin target as soon as possible. - K. Krithivasan, CEO and Samir Seksaria, CFO

