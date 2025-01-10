GuruFocus.com
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (BOM:532540) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Resilient Growth ...
GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Revenue: INR63,973 crore, a year-over-year growth of 5.6%.

  • Revenue in USD: USD7,539 million, a year-on-year growth of 3.6%.

  • Operating Margin: 24.5%, a sequential improvement of 40 basis points.

  • Net Margin: 19.4%.

  • EPS Growth: 6.4% YoY.

  • Net Cash from Operations: $1.4 billion, 105.3% of net income.

  • Free Cash Flow: $1.45 billion.

  • Total Contract Value (TCV): $10.2 billion.

  • North America TCV: $5.9 billion.

  • BFSI TCV: $3.2 billion.

  • Consumer Business TCV: $1.3 billion.

  • Dividend: INR76 per share, including an interim dividend of INR10 and a special dividend of INR66 per share.

  • Accounts Receivable: 74 days DSO in dollar terms.

  • Invested Funds: $7.28 billion at the end of the period.

  • Geographical Performance: India growth of 70.2%, Middle East 15%, Latin America 7%, Asia Pacific 5.8%, UK 4.1%, North America decline of 2.3%, Europe decline of 1.5%.

  • Segment Performance: BFSI grew 0.9%, Consumer Business grew 1.1%, Life Sciences Healthcare declined 4.3%, Manufacturing grew 0.4%, Technology and Services declined 0.4%, Communication and Media declined 10.6%, Energy Resources and Utilities grew 3.4%, Regional Markets grew 40.8%.

Release Date: January 09, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (BOM:532540) reported a strong total contract value (TCV) of $10.2 billion for the quarter, with significant contributions from North America and BFSI sectors.

  • The company achieved a year-over-year revenue growth of 4.5% in constant currency, demonstrating resilience despite seasonal challenges.

  • Operating margin improved sequentially by 40 basis points to 24.5%, showcasing effective cost management and operational efficiency.

  • The company announced a substantial dividend of INR76 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (BOM:532540) observed early signs of revival in discretionary spending, particularly in BFSI and Retail sectors, indicating potential for future growth.

Negative Points

  • Revenue growth in key markets such as North America and Europe declined by 2.3% and 1.5% respectively, indicating regional challenges.

  • The Life Sciences Healthcare and Communication and Media segments experienced significant declines of 4.3% and 10.6% respectively, impacting overall performance.

  • Headcount declined during the quarter, raising concerns about the company's ability to scale operations in line with growth expectations.

  • The BSNL contract, a significant revenue contributor, is expected to taper off, posing a potential headwind for future revenue growth.

  • Despite strong deal wins, the conversion of these deals into revenue has not met expectations, suggesting potential execution challenges.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories