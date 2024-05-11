TaskUs, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

It's been a pretty great week for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to US$13.60 in the week since its latest quarterly results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$227m were in line with what the analysts predicted, TaskUs surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.13 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for TaskUs

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for TaskUs from eight analysts is for revenues of US$940.6m in 2024. If met, it would imply a credible 2.6% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 5.4% to US$0.57. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$928.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.56 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$14.75, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic TaskUs analyst has a price target of US$18.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that TaskUs' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 15% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that TaskUs is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple TaskUs analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see whether TaskUs is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.