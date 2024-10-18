TasFoods Insider Ups Holding During Year

Insiders were net buyers of TasFoods Limited's (ASX:TFL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TasFoods

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Anthony Hall bought AU$202k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.016 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.015. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Anthony Hall was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 19% of TasFoods shares, worth about AU$1.2m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The TasFoods Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded TasFoods shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in TasFoods and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TasFoods. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for TasFoods that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

