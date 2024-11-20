Is TASCO Berhad (KLSE:TASCO) Trading At A 23% Discount?

Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for TASCO Berhad is RM0.96 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of RM0.74 suggests TASCO Berhad is potentially 23% undervalued
-
Our fair value estimate is 7.0% lower than TASCO Berhad's analyst price target of RM1.04
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of TASCO Berhad (KLSE:TASCO) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Calculation
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM42.0m
|
RM46.0m
|
RM51.0m
|
RM55.0m
|
RM58.0m
|
RM60.6m
|
RM63.2m
|
RM65.7m
|
RM68.3m
|
RM70.9m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 4.50%
|
Est @ 4.22%
|
Est @ 4.03%
|
Est @ 3.89%
|
Est @ 3.80%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10%
|
RM38.2
|
RM38.0
|
RM38.2
|
RM37.4
|
RM35.9
|
RM34.1
|
RM32.2
|
RM30.5
|
RM28.7
|
RM27.1
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM340m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM71m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM1.1b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.1b÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM432m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM772m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.7, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 23% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at TASCO Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.166. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for TASCO Berhad
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Logistics market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.
-
Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For TASCO Berhad, we've compiled three important aspects you should further research:
-
Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for TASCO Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company.
-
Future Earnings: How does TASCO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
