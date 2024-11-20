Is TASCO Berhad (KLSE:TASCO) Trading At A 23% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for TASCO Berhad is RM0.96 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.74 suggests TASCO Berhad is potentially 23% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 7.0% lower than TASCO Berhad's analyst price target of RM1.04

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of TASCO Berhad (KLSE:TASCO) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM42.0m RM46.0m RM51.0m RM55.0m RM58.0m RM60.6m RM63.2m RM65.7m RM68.3m RM70.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.50% Est @ 4.22% Est @ 4.03% Est @ 3.89% Est @ 3.80% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM38.2 RM38.0 RM38.2 RM37.4 RM35.9 RM34.1 RM32.2 RM30.5 RM28.7 RM27.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM340m

