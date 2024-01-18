Is TAS Offshore Berhad's (KLSE:TAS) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that TAS Offshore Berhad's (KLSE:TAS) stock increased significantly by 31% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study TAS Offshore Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TAS Offshore Berhad is:

17% = RM16m ÷ RM95m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of TAS Offshore Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, TAS Offshore Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.5% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to TAS Offshore Berhad's exceptional 20% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that TAS Offshore Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

KLSE:TAS Past Earnings Growth January 18th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is TAS Offshore Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is TAS Offshore Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

TAS Offshore Berhad's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 11% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (89%) of its profits. So it looks like TAS Offshore Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, TAS Offshore Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 0.2% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for TAS Offshore Berhad is predicted to decline to 6.9% despite the anticipated decrease in the payout ratio. We reckon that there could probably be other factors that could be driving the forseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with TAS Offshore Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

