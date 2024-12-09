Tariffs may be an inflation worry but so are credit card processing fees, some say

While many Americans worry about tariffs potentially boosting inflation, merchants continue to warn of a cost increase that's already certain: credit card swipe fees.

Banks, card processors and processing networks like Visa and Mastercard each charge a fee to process credit card transactions. The sum of those fees is called the “swipe fee,” which usually amounts to between 1% and 3% of the sale. Visa and Mastercard, which control about 80% of credit card processing, skipped fee increases in 2020 because of the pandemic and in 2021 under pressure from Congress. In 2022, they resumed hiking fees. In January, Visa plans to boost some of the fees it charges merchants and banks, according to a notice from the processor Global Payments.

Swipe fees are often merchants’ second largest expense after labor and eventually get passed down to consumers, experts said. They already cost the average household more than $1,100 annually, up from $900 in 2021, and will continue to climb unless Congress acts, according to the National Retail Federation. While consumer prices have risen about 20% since the pandemic, swipe fees have increased by 50% and hit a record $172 billion in 2023, the Merchant Payments Coalition estimates.

“Inflation is coming down, but swipe fees keep going up, taking a bigger slice out of what it takes to put presents under the tree,” said Stephanie Martz, MPC executive committee member and NRF chief administrative officer and general counsel, in a statement last week.

Are the swipe fees necessary?

The fees go towards the cost of securely sending payment information over the card network, authorizing and funding credit card transactions, reducing fraud, and offering reward programs like cash back and points, payments companies said.

Card transactions “improve the customer experience, drive higher sales, and guarantee prompt payments to business owners,” said Richard Hunt, executive chairman of Electronic Payments Coalition, a lobbying group, in a statement this month.

EPC also disputes that swipe fees have risen sharply. Over the past five years, it said swipe fees have averaged about 1.8%, compared with about 20% inflation.

“Instead of pointing fingers, megastores should look at their own actions,” EPC said on its website, pointing to corporate price gouging headlines over the past couple of years.

Michael Hershfield, founder and chief executive of fintech firm Accrue, said “that claim is misleading. While fees as a percentage of transactions may appear stable, the dollar amount has risen dramatically as consumer spending has grown. … So, from a broader perspective, fees definitely haven’t been flat.”