‘Tariff man’ Trump puts Britain in firing line of new global trade war

Outside the US embassy in London, a steady line of visitors arrive for visa appointments. On the windswept south bank of the Thames, the fortress-like building is not the most welcoming proposition: it stands isolated, a cold glass cube hemmed in by a medieval-style moat.

Inside, after Donald Trump’s election victory last week, the atmosphere was not much warmer. Having flown in to promote US trade links with Britain, the governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, knew his job had just got a lot harder.

“It is the elephant in the room. As a Democrat, it was a very sober day on Tuesday,” said Murphy, one of the party’s most senior figures, speaking to a small group of journalists at the embassy on Friday. What had been a mission to promote his state’s economic ties had become an exercise in damage limitation.

“We planned this trip knowing we were coming right in after the election and knowing it was a possibility that President Trump could win. But there are sub-national relations. We’re big believers in that. We believe with great passion that those relations can be strengthened. We start in a good place here.”

Trump’s victory has raised the prospect of a renewed global trade war on a much bigger scale than in his first term, when his clashes with China rippled through world trade and weighed on growth across advanced economies.

On the campaign trail, the president-elect, who has described himself as a “tariff man”, threatened levies of 10% on all goods imports from US trading partners, and up to 60% and 100% for China and Mexico.

As an open trading economy, the UK could be in the firing line. Britain’s trade relationship with the US, its single largest trading partner, is worth more than £300bn a year, at a time when links with the EU are still boxed in by Brexit.

Experts warn sales of cars, Rolls-Royce aero engines, whisky and medicines could be at risk, but say Britain could be more immune than other countries because the bulk of its exports to the US are in services, which are unlikely to be covered by the tariffs.

Ashley Webb at the consultancy Capital Economics said that the overall effect on UK gross domestic product from tariffs on US imports from Britain could be “negligible”, but warned that retaliation and a hit to the global economy would have worse consequences.

Last time, however, the fallout was still considerable and Britain was not immune. Trump’s previous trade war with China weighed heavily on global growth, hitting the UK economy, including through higher uncertainty and reduced confidence affecting business investment.

