Target, Toll Brothers, Keysight rise premarket; Macy's, JD.com, La-Z-Boy fall

Investing.com -- U.S. stock futures traded marginally higher Wednesday ahead of the release of key labor market data as well as the minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock soared 14% after the big box retailer raised its annual profit forecast and beat expectations for second-quarter comparable sales, with customers drawn in by low priced groceries and essentials.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) stock fell 9.8% after the department store chain missed market expectations for quarterly revenue as lingering weakness in U.S. consumer spending hurt demand for big-ticket, non-essential goods.

JD (NASDAQ:JD) stock fell 7% after Bloomberg reported that Walmart (NYSE:WMT), up 0.8%, had decided to sell its stake in the Chinese e-commerce firm in order to focus on its own operations in the second-largest economy in the world.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock rose 1.6% after the homebuilding company surpassed earnings expectations in the fiscal third quarter, and lifted its full-year deliveries guidance.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stock soared over 11% after the test equipment manufacturing company beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates, while posting solid fourth-quarter guidance.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 0.2% after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the EV manufacturer is recalling 9,136 Model X sports utility vehicles over a trim on the roof that could separate, increasing the risk of a crash.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) stock fell 4.8% after the 3D printing company reported first-quarter results that missed analyst expectations.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) stock dropped 3.4% as the furniture manufacturer offered up weaker-than-expected guidance, largely offsetting strong quarterly earnings.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stock rose 1.8% after Citi upgraded its stance on the chipmaker to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, in the wake of activist investor Elliott Investment Management taking a stake.

