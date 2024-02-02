Target pulls Black History Month product after video points out misidentified icons

At least 100 shoppers wait in line and enter Target when the doors opened at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the store in Martin County. Discounts on electronics, kitchen tools and toys were among the top deals offered.

Target has pulled an item celebrating Black history from its shelves over the misidentification of several Black icons.

The "Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity" was removed from shelves for incorrectly identifying W.E.B. Du Bois, Booker T. Washington and Carter G. Woodson.

"We will no longer be selling this product in stores or online," Target said in a statement to USA TODAY on Thursday. "We’ve also ensured the product's publisher is aware of the errors."

USA TODAY also reached out to the book's publisher, Bendon Publishing, but did not immediately get a resposne late Thursday.

Teacher posts mistakes on TikTok

The errors began getting attention after TikTok user @issatete posted a video showing the mistakes and comparing the misidentified people to historical photos. It had nearly 800,000 views by Thursday night after it was posted on Tuesday.

In a follow-up video, she shared that she is a U.S. history teacher and that she did not want the errors to go unnoticed.

"I was not going to let that slide for my 200 students and I was not going to let that slide for my two babies who I am responsible (for) teaching," she said.

