Target Corporation (TGT): The Best Dividend Stock for Steady Growth?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Dividend Stocks For Steady Growth. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stands against the other dividend stocks.

It’s well understood how crucial dividend growth stocks are for investors. Although dividend stocks have been moving at a slow pace recently, largely due to the AI stock boom, their long-term value remains undeniable. Investors appear to be increasingly drawn to dividend growth strategies, recognizing that the focus should now be on growth rather than just yield. The Dividend Aristocrat Index stands out as a strong investment opportunity, offering an average yield of about 2.4%, trading at roughly 23 times earnings, and projected to achieve an average annual earnings growth of 7% over the coming years.

During the second quarter, US equity markets saw gains, driven by ongoing excitement around artificial intelligence technology, which led to a notable rise in growth stocks. Analysts believe that dividend-paying equities, supported by strong fundamentals, sustainable growth prospects, and solid balance sheets, are well-positioned to benefit from continued economic growth. The current market environment has somehow blurred the line between tech and dividend stocks, especially as major tech companies have introduced dividend policies this year. Whether these companies can continue to raise their payouts remains to be seen. However, the outlook for dividend growth appears promising. In the first quarter, US companies increased their cash reserves to a record $4.11 trillion, aided by a resilient economy and relatively high interest rates, which has accelerated the dividend growth process. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, over 175 companies in the S&P 500 announced a dividend increase or initiated a dividend during the first half of 2024.

Another factor boosting the significance of dividend growth stocks is the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision in September. Paul Baiocchi from SS&C ALPS Advisors considers this a prudent strategy, as he expects that the Fed will begin easing rates. The chief ETF strategist made the following comments while speaking at CNBC’s “ETF Edge”:

“Investors are moving back toward dividends out of money markets, out of fixed income, but also importantly toward leveraged companies that might be rewarded by a declining interest rate environment.”

He further said:

“You’re looking for dividends as part of the methodology, but you’re looking at dividends that are durable, dividends that have been growing, that are well supported by fundamentals.”

Various reports have indicated that while dividend growth companies may not deliver immediate rewards, they offer substantial long-term benefits. Nuveen, a financial planning firm based in Illinois, provided an optimistic outlook on dividend growth strategies this year, emphasizing their historical performance. The report suggested that companies focused on dividend growth possess valuable long-term characteristics and are well-positioned for strong relative performance in the year ahead. Over time, companies that consistently increase or initiate dividends have achieved higher annualized returns with lower volatility compared to other equity market segments. Although dividend growth companies may not outperform in every market environment, their robust risk-adjusted returns over extended periods make them an ideal foundation for any equity portfolio. With that, we will take a look at some of the best dividend stocks for steady dividend growth.

Our Methodology:

For this list, we screened for dividend stocks with a 5-year average dividend growth rate of above 10%. From that list, we picked stocks with dividend growth track record of at least 10 years. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of their annual average dividend growth in the past five years.

We also measured hedge fund sentiment around each stock according to Insider Monkey’s database of 912 funds as of Q2 2024. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

A woman purchasing groceries at a Target store, with a cart full of products.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

5-Year Average Dividend Growth: 11.37%

Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth: 53

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is an American retail corporation that operates a chain of discount department stores and hypermarkets. The company experienced significant growth during the pandemic but has found it challenging to reach those heights again. However, the latest quarterly earnings report offered some optimism, causing the stock to jump over 10.3% between August 20 and August 21. Year-to-date, the stock is up by 10.7%.

In the second quarter of 2024, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s comparable sales, which had declined in the previous quarter, saw a 2% growth. This growth reflects a 0.7% increase in comparable store sales and an 8.7% rise in comparable digital sales. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $25.4 billion, which showed a 2.7% growth from the same period last year.

The results have given Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) a sense of confidence, but its outlook remains cautious. Management has indicated that same-store sales growth is likely to slow to between 0% and 2% in Q3, with overall growth for the year expected to follow a similar pattern. Even then, they felt secure enough to raise their earnings guidance for both Q3 and the full year. The company now anticipates earning approximately $2.25 per share in the current Q3 and projects a year-end profit of around $9.35 per share for 2024.

During Q2 2024, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) returned $509 million to shareholders through dividends. In June this year, the company achieved its 53rd consecutive year of dividend growth. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.83%, as of August 23. With a five-year average annual dividend growth rate of 11.37%, TGT is one of the best dividend stocks for steady growth.

As of the close of Q2 2024, 52 hedge funds owned stakes in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), down from 67 in the previous quarter, as per Insider Monkey’s database. These stakes have a collective value of over $1.4 billion.

Overall TGT ranks 11th on our list of the best dividend stocks for steady growth. While we acknowledge the potential of TGT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued dividend stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued dividend stock that is more promising than TGT but that trades at less than 7 times its earnings and yields nearly 10%, check out our report about the dirt cheap dividend stock.

