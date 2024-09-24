Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP): A Good Addition To Your Infrastructure Stock Portfolio

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Infrastructure Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) stands against the other infrastructure stocks.

Whether it's for the services industry or the manufacturing sector, infrastructure is the building block of any economy. In fact, this principle has been pushed to the forefront of investing in 2024 as investor optimism about the potential offered by artificial intelligence has also led to interest in stocks that will enable businesses to set up massive data centers for running their AI workloads.

This was evident in a report from Goldman in July. It bifurcated AI firms into four sectors that were numbered according to the timeline at which they would see returns. The first set of firms was chip manufacturers, and its year to July returns sat at 139% and was represented only by one firm. The second set were firms that focus "on AI infrastructure, including semiconductor firms more broadly, cloud providers, data center REITs, hardware and equipment companies, security software stocks, and utilities companies."

As per the bank, the 90th percentile return of these AI infrastructure firms was roughly 50% while the average AI infrastructure stock had delivered 22%. Within these stocks, Goldman shared that utilities were the top performers as their returns were 16% between March and May; a performance which ranked in the 98th percentile since 2002 and out shined only by returns during 2003 and 2020. For more details, you can check out Goldman Sachs’ Best Hedge Fund Stock Picks: Top 20 Stocks.

While this performance might be surprising, a look at AI infrastructure demand shows that it shouldn't be. As per research from the Boston Consulting Group, AI power demand can grow by as much as 20% per year by 2030 to sit at 130 Gigawatts and account for 16% of US energy use. America's data center hub Northern Virginia is a clear example of this phenomenon. Local regulators believe that data center energy demand in the state can sit at 11 GW in 2035, and as part of efforts to meet it, $2.5 billion in spending is already underway. Not to mention that the copious amount of heat generated by AI GPUs is creating its own set of problems as estimates show that global AI demand could require as much as 6.6 billion cubic meters of water for cooling by 2027. If you're interested in learning more about AI infrastructure, you can read 15 Best Data Center Stocks To Buy According to Jefferies, Citi and Wall Street Analysts.

Shifting gears, while AI is expected to reshape America's infrastructure, it isn't the only catalyst. The US' aging roads and bridges have been a constant source of political tension. Two initiatives that will create sizeable catalysts for infrastructure in the US are the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). When coupled with the CHIPS and Science Act, these initiatives earmark a collective $2.4 trillion in government spending to overhaul America's roads and build new factories to make semiconductors.

Under these three initiatives, as of September 3rd, 2024, under the Biden Administration, private companies had announced $323 billion in transportation investments for infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and airports. An additional $82 billion has been announced for investments in clean energy manufacturing and infrastructure, while $42 billion and $47 billion have been announced for biomanufacturing and heavy industry, respectively.

This spending has also started to yield results. The IRA marked its first anniversary in July 2023 and by then it had added 170,000 new jobs and 272 new projects via $272 billion in investments. Some of the notable infrastructure wins included Minnesota's largest solar power plant. For more details, take a look at 10 Best Manufacturing Stocks To Buy According to Analysts.

Of course, while government spending has catalyzed infrastructure spending, it doesn't mean that the tailwinds faced by the sector are over. Infrastructure build outs hinge on low interest rates since they require vast amounts of capital. With interest rates at a 24 year high in the US, the industry has suffered. This has come in the form of US construction spending slowing down to $2.1 trillion in May for a 0.1% drop. The slowdown is led by public works and healthcare projects which dropped by 3.4%. Delving deeper into the 0.1% sequential drop in May, it was led by private, residential, and single family construction which dropped by 0.3%, 0.2%, and 0.7%, respectively.

Yet, high rates are not always bad news for infrastructure stocks. Since these stocks rely on sizeable and stable income from large projects, they often reward investors in the form of dividends. Higher rates mean bond yields increase and compete with infrastructure stock dividend yields. This forces these firms to attract investor capital by passing through higher costs to their projects (think of higher toll fees). Once these costs have passed through, infrastructure stocks can increase their dividends. Data shows that after six months, one year, three years, and five years following the Federal Reserve's last rate hike cycle, stocks that were part of ClearBridge's RARE 200 infrastructure investment strategies posted 15%, 28%, 44%, and 90%, respectively. This enabled them to lead global equities by five, 13, 19, and 38 percentage points, respectively.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q2 2024: 39

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is a Texas based company that develops infrastructure to store and transport natural gas, natural gas liquids, and associated fuel. Its exposure to the natural gas industry without any alternatives means that the firm faces trouble if the industry slows down as has been the case in 2024. However, unlike several other gas infrastructure firms, Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has managed to hedge this storm through its presence in America's Permian Basin. As of 2022, Permian accounted for 18.3% of America's gas production which marked a sharp jump from 2011's 5.8%. This has helped Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), with the stock being up a massive 74% year to date. It has also enabled the firm to tamper down potential forecast drops. The firm also benefits from a tertiary logistics and marketing business that operates fractional facilities and enables Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to gauge the demand for its gas by operating directly in the market.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)'s management shared details about its Permian operations during the Q2 2024 earnings call:

"Activity in the Permian remains very strong, supporting our view of continued long-term growth from the basin. Our Permian volumes during the second quarter increased about 275 million cubic feet per day over the first quarter, which is a full plant. And year-over-year, our volumes in the Permian are up more than 600 million cubic feet per day. And currently, our volumes in the Permian are up another 200 million cubic feet per day compared to the second quarter. We expected strong growth from our Permian assets, but the growth we have seen this year has exceeded our expectations. We now expect low double-digit percentage volume growth this year, which sets us up well for meaningful growth in 2025 and beyond. This higher growth rate is driving incremental EBITDA and requiring additional growth capital investment. These volumes are core to our business, and we benefit across the integrated NGL value chain, driving higher margins into our downstream business and generating strong ROIC. Given higher-than-anticipated Permian volumes and an outlook for continued strong activity across our Midland and Delaware footprint, we announced our next two plants in the Permian, one in the Midland Basin and another in the Delaware Basin. Some spending for these plans was included in the forecast we provided back in February, but the timing and cadence of spending has accelerated."

