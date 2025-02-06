Investing.com -- Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) saw its shares leap more than 16% Thursday after the fashion holding company raised its 2025 guidance and reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Tapestry posted second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00, exceeding consensus expectations of $1.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.2 billion, also above the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion.

The company reported inventory levels of $937.3 million, higher than the estimated $835.5 million.

“Our strong second quarter outperformance is a testament to our exceptional teams and our collective commitment to disciplined brand building,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry.

“During the important holiday season, we meaningfully advanced our growth agenda, bringing innovation and craftsmanship to consumers around the world. Our success is clearly reflected in the accelerated top and bottom-line gains we achieved, resulting in record quarterly revenue and adjusted earnings per share."

For fiscal 2025, Tapestry expects earnings per share between $4.85 and $4.90, up from the prior guidance of $4.50 to $4.55 and above the consensus estimate of $4.66.

Full-year revenue is projected at $6.85 billion implying growth of around 3% versus the prior year on a reported basis, compared to the previous prior guidance of approximately 1% to 2% growth outlook. The new revenue target is higher than the consensus projection of $6.75 billion.

Related Articles

Tapestry stock soars on boosted 2025 outlook, solid Q2 print

Aflac shares fall after lackluster Q4 earnings

Argentine banks receive rating upgrade due to reduced foreign currency risk: S&P Global