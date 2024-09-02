Tangle Foot maker Hall & Woodhouse posts 52% profits rise

(Ship & Shovell)

One of the UK’s biggest family-owned pub chains has hailed its “excellent performance” after strong sales and a major new brewing contract helped the firm deliver a more than 50% rise in pre-tax profits.

Hall & Woodhouse, which owns St Stephen’s Tavern in Westminster, The Old Nick in Holborn and The Monkey Puzzle in Paddington, said its profitability had returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, helped along by increased footfall at its pubs and a strong performance of its Badger range of beers.

The 247-year-old firm, which also owns the Ship and Shovell in Charing Cross, the only London pub made up of two separate buildings on either side of a street, posted a 11.4% rise in turnover to £122 million in the year to 27 January, while pre-tax profits rose 52.1% rise in pre-tax profits to £6.5 million, helped along by the sale of its soft drinks business Rio to Irn Bru maker AG Barr for £12.3 million. It declared a dividend of £1.5 million.

Chairman Anthony Woodhouse said the “company, despite well-publicised challenges for our industry, delivered an excellent performance.

“Our managed houses had an excellent year with significant increases in total sales and covers on a like for like basis.

“The rebranded Badger range performed admirably in a challenging premium bottled ale market in the off trade. Our new craft ale range, Outland from the Badger Brewery, performed very well in our houses and has made an encouraging start in the off trade. The contract brewing and packaging business grew substantially on the back of a major new contract.”

Founded in 1777, Hall & Woodhouse operates more than 150 pubs across the South West of England, as well as eight sites in London. The Dorset-based business is known for its Tangle Foot, Hopping Hare and Fursty Ferret ales.