TalkTV lost more than £90m before Rupert Murdoch shut down TV channel

Rupert Murdoch’s news channel TalkTV lost at least £90m before the media mogul pulled the struggling news channel off air.

Accounts filed for Mr Murdoch’s News UK empire show the fledgling station’s losses deepened to £54m in the year to July 2023. It takes total losses for the venture to £88m in just two years.

TalkTV launched in 2022 with the aim of replicating the success of opinionated US broadcasters such as Fox News.

But the channel was eclipsed by its upstart rival GB News, and has been plagued by lacklustre viewing figures, with many shows attracting audiences in the low thousands.

The hefty losses prompted News UK to shut down the terrestrial channel in March – weeks after Piers Morgan said he was ditching his nightly slot on the channel, which he branded a “straitjacket”, to pursue his show on YouTube.

TalkTV will move to a streaming-only model from the early summer.

Bosses said the higher costs at TalkTV, which is drawing down on a £20m overdraft facility from parent company News Corp, were linked to increased programming as the station expanded its primetime coverage.

Staff costs also jumped to £9.6m as the channel almost doubled its headcount. Employees are now braced for job losses as News UK restructures its broadcasting operations.

The channel earned just £3.9m in advertising revenues last year, while it made a further £1.9m from licensing clips to rival broadcasters.

News UK’s other broadcasting outlets, which include TalkRadio, TalkSport and Times Radio, posted a profit of £7.8m.

Separate accounts showed that profits at The Times and The Sunday Times fell from £73.2m to £60.8m in 2022 as a downturn in the advertising market and higher newsprint costs squeezed margins.

Meanwhile, The Sun and The Sun on Sunday lost a further £66m last year, which the company blamed on algorithm changes by Facebook that hit reader numbers and digital advertising revenues.

This was narrower than the £127m loss recorded the previous year due to a reduction in legal costs related to the phone hacking scandal at the News of the World.

News Group Newspapers, which publishes the tabloid titles, recorded costs of £51.6m in relation to the claims last year. That is down from more than £128m the previous year, when the company was hit by a spike in claims ahead of a critical deadline.

Stripping out the impact of the claims, losses at The Sun and Sun on Sunday stood at £11m.

Mr Murdoch’s newspaper empire has already paid out more than £1bn to settle phone hacking claims, and is still facing claims from high-profile figures including Prince Harry and actor Hugh Grant.

A High Court judge last year ruled that the time limit had passed for these remaining phone hacking claims, but said other allegations of unlawful information gathering, such as the use of private investigators, can go ahead. A trial has been scheduled for January 2025.