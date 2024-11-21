Talk of gender-based violence largely absent from N.S. election, says women's group

HALIFAX — Domestic violence has not been given enough attention during the Nova Scotia election campaign, with only one of the three major parties mentioning intimate-partner violence in their platform, says a group that advocates for women's rights.

“Given the urgency with which (gender-based violence) needs to be addressed, we were hoping to have it be more present in the campaigns and platforms,” Ann de Ste Croix, executive director of Transition House Association of Nova Scotia, said in a recent interview.

Transition House Association of Nova Scotia released a report earlier this week calling on the province to take immediate steps to reduce violence against women and girls. It also called on all political parties to commit to "epidemic-level" funding for groups that address intimate-partner violence, but it didn't give a specific number. The report said the level of investment needed must reflect the urgency of addressing what it called the systemic and widespread violence toward women and girls in the province.

An increase in investment is especially pressing, said de Ste Croix, as three women in Nova Scotia were killed by their intimate partners since mid-October.

In September, the Nova Scotia house of assembly passed a bill, introduced by the NDP, declaring intimate-partner violence an "epidemic" in the province. At the time, NDP Leader Claudia Chender said Nova Scotia had the highest rate of intimate-partner violence of any province, with more than 30 per cent of women and about 22 per cent of men reported having been physically or sexually assaulted by their partner since age 15.

The party says it was citing Statistics Canada data from 2018. Data from 2023 from the federal agency on police-reported cases of intimate-partner violence said Nova Scotia had a rate of 338 cases per 100,000 people, below the national average of 354 cases. Nova Scotia's rate, however, was above that of Ontario, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.

Providing "epidemic-level" funding for domestic violence services at all levels of government is also a recommendation included in the Mass Casualty Commission's final report on the 2020 shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives. The gunman's 13-hour rampage across northern and central Nova Scotia began after he brutally assaulted his spouse.

De Ste Croix said she understands that recommendations take time to be implemented. But more than one year after the recommendations were made public, her group has seen a rise in demand for its services, which she said shows an immediate need for further provincial intervention.

Story Continues