Taliworks Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:TALIWRK) largest shareholders are private companies with 50% ownership, institutions own 22%

Significant control over Taliworks Corporation Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 56% ownership

Insider ownership in Taliworks Corporation Berhad is 16%

A look at the shareholders of Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 50% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 22% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Taliworks Corporation Berhad.

KLSE:TALIWRK Ownership Breakdown January 7th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Taliworks Corporation Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Taliworks Corporation Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Taliworks Corporation Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:TALIWRK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Taliworks Corporation Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Tali-Eaux Sdn Bhd, with ownership of 19%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 13% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Taliworks Corporation Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Taliworks Corporation Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.7b, and insiders have RM265m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in Taliworks Corporation Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 50%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

