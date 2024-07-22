Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG): Is Breakeven Near?

Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Talga Group Ltd, a battery anode and advanced materials company, engages in the exploration, development, and commercialization of battery anode products, conductive additives, and graphitic materials in Australia, Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The AU$175m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$43m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$40m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Talga Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Talga Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$30m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 73% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Talga Group's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Talga Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

