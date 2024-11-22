Talen Energy Corporation (TLN): Apis Global Discovery Fund’s Top Performer

Apis Capital Advisors, an investment management company, released its “Apis Global Discovery Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The fund rose 3.7% net in Q3 2024 and is up 11.6% YTD. The MSCI ACWI SMID-Cap benchmark index was up 9.4% and up 12.5%, respectively, over the same period. Overweight positioning in Asia – particularly Korea, Japan, and Taiwan – drove the portfolio to underperform in the quarter relative to benchmarks. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to find out its best picks for 2024.

Apis Global Discovery Fund highlighted stocks like Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN), in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) is an independent power producer and infrastructure company. The one-month return of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) was 21.32%, and its shares gained 296.91% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 21, 2024, Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) stock closed at $219.89 per share with a market capitalization of $11.183 billion.

Apis Global Discovery Fund stated the following regarding Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"The top performer in the quarter was Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN), which we feature below, along with Hallador Energy. Both companies are cheap and well-positioned to benefit from selling power to AI data centers. Talen is an independent power producer (IPP) that serves the Pennsylvania-Jersey-Maryland (PJM) market. It owns 10.7 GW of generation capacity, with the Susquehanna nuclear plant accounting for 2.2 GW, while the remaining assets are various natural gas “peaking” plants that operate at 25-65% utilization. The company went public in 2015 as a combination of Pennsylvania Power & Light’s unregulated energy business and the power generation portfolio of a PE shop, Riverstone Holdings. Riverstone took the business private in 2016. Overleveraged following the take-private and poor hedges eventually forced Talen to file for bankruptcy in 2022, and it reemerged as a public company in 2023 on the OTC market with a new board, management, and cleaned-up balance sheet. In July, shares were uplisted to the Nasdaq and will likely be added to several indexes over the coming months.