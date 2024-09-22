Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Hedge Funds Are Bullish On This Japanese Stock Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Japanese Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) stands against the other Japanese stocks.

As we navigate through 2024, Japan’s economic landscape is emerging as a compelling arena for investors. Despite facing a rough start to the year, the nation is showing signs of a promising rebound. This economic shift, marked by a blend of renewed consumer confidence and a supportive policy environment, is setting the stage for a vibrant stock market. As we delve into our list of the ten best Japanese stocks to buy now, understanding Japan’s evolving economic narrative becomes crucial for making informed investment decisions.

Japan's economic landscape has undergone a notable transformation, offering a promising horizon for investors. Despite facing challenges in early 2024, signs of a recovery are beginning to emerge. The initial months of the year saw Japan grappling with a slight contraction, with real GDP declining by 0.5% in the first quarter and trailing by 1.3% from its previous peak. Consumer spending, a critical driver of economic activity, fell in three out of the last four quarters, compounded by reductions in residential and non residential investments and exports. However, this downturn seems to be approaching its nadir.

Looking ahead, the latter half of 2024 holds potential for a turnaround. According to Deloitte's Global Economics Research Center, stronger wage growth and moderate inflation are expected to stimulate consumer spending. Furthermore, a weaker yen is anticipated to bolster export growth. While these factors are poised to enhance economic conditions, growth might remain modest as the central bank is likely to tighten monetary policy, tempering some of the anticipated upswing.

Consumer sentiment shows signs of improvement, albeit gradually. Real household spending, though down 1.8% in May compared to the previous year, marks a significant recovery from the 6.3% decline observed in January. Retail sales growth has accelerated, although broader measures like the real consumer activity index are yet to display a robust recovery. Despite these mixed signals, underlying consumer fundamentals are improving, suggesting a rebound in spending is on the horizon.

A significant factor in this potential rebound is the labor market. As reported by Morgan Stanley, Japan is experiencing its strongest wage growth in three decades, with scheduled earnings up 4.7% year over year in May. This wage increase, coupled with moderate inflation of 2.8%, enhances household purchasing power. Low unemployment rates and rising total employment further contribute to a more favorable economic environment.

Nevertheless, rising food and energy prices present challenges. Costs for fuel, light, and water increased by 6.6% year over year in May, reversing previous declines. Food prices also saw a notable rise of 4.1% from the previous year. These increases are partly due to a weakening yen, which has caused import prices to surge. The yen briefly hit its weakest level since 1986 in June, prompting speculation about potential government intervention to stabilize the currency. Despite these challenges, the yen's depreciation has also led to increased foreign demand for Japanese goods and services.

The weaker yen has, paradoxically, fueled a rise in exports, with goods exports up 11.9% year over year in May. The global demand for Japanese technology, including integrated circuits, has driven this growth. Moreover, foreign tourism, despite being below pre-pandemic levels from China, has reached record highs and contributed positively to employment in related sectors.

The bank's research highlights a significant shift in Japan's economic trajectory. The end of deflation and a return to steady growth are driving a generational change in Japan's economy. With nominal GDP growth surpassing 3% in recent years and improvements in corporate governance, Japan is positioned as an attractive market for global investors. The combination of policy reforms and economic adjustments is expected to continue benefiting Japanese equities, particularly in technology and banking sectors.

As we delve into the ten best Japanese stocks to buy now, it's essential to recognize these evolving economic conditions. Japan's stock market, buoyed by renewed economic dynamism and corporate reforms, presents promising opportunities for investors. The backdrop of stronger wage growth, modest inflation, and an improved economic outlook sets the stage for top performing stocks in the Japanese market.

Our Methodology

For this article, we first identified 20 large Japanese stocks by using stock screeners and financial media. We then selected the 10 stocks that were the most popular among hedge funds, as of Q2 2024. The list is arranged in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders with long positions in each company.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 10

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK), one of Japan’s largest pharmaceutical companies, is a prominent inclusion among the best Japanese stocks to buy now due to its robust financial performance and strategic initiatives in research and development. With a global presence and headquarters in Tokyo, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) specializes in pharmaceutical products and is a leading player in the healthcare industry, making it a compelling choice for investors looking to capitalize on Japan's thriving stock market.

In its Q1 2025 earnings report, Takeda demonstrated solid growth, reporting revenue of JPY 1.2 trillion, a 14.1% increase year-over-year, or 2.1% at constant exchange rates (CER). This impressive top-line performance was driven by the company’s Growth & Launch Products, which grew 17.8% at CER and now account for 46% of Takeda’s total revenue. Key drivers of growth include the immunoglobulin portfolio and blockbuster drugs such as ENTYVIO and TAKHZYRO, which continue to gain traction in key markets.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) core operating profit (OP) saw significant improvement, rising 17.1% year-over-year to JPY 382.3 billion, supported by reduced R&D investments and operational efficiencies. The company’s core OP margin of 31.6% highlights its ability to maintain profitability while managing costs effectively. The company’s ongoing focus on organizational agility, procurement savings, and leveraging technology, including AI, further enhances its operational efficiency, positioning Takeda for sustained profitability in the coming quarters.

The company’s pipeline remains strong, with multiple programs expected to progress into Phase III clinical trials later in the fiscal year. Additionally, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) strategic partnerships, such as those with Ascentage and AC Immune, further strengthen its drug pipeline, focusing on treatments for chronic myeloid leukemia and Alzheimer’s disease, respectively.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) solid fundamentals, driven by consistent revenue growth, strong profit margins, and a commitment to innovation, make it an attractive investment opportunity. Its diversified product portfolio, global market presence, and strategic investments in R&D set the stage for continued long-term growth, making Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) a top choice among Japanese stocks for investors seeking exposure to the pharmaceutical sector.

Overall TAK ranks 8th on our list of the best Japanese stocks to buy. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) solid fundamentals, driven by consistent revenue growth, strong profit margins, and a commitment to innovation, make it an attractive investment opportunity. Its diversified product portfolio, global market presence, and strategic investments in R&D set the stage for continued long-term growth, making Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) a top choice among Japanese stocks for investors seeking exposure to the pharmaceutical sector.

