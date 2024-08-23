Taiwan stocks lower at close of trade; Taiwan Weighted down 0.40%

Investing.com – Taiwan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , Construction and Other Electronic sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Taiwan, the Taiwan Weighted fell 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the Taiwan Weighted were Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp (TW:1711), which rose 10.00% or 2.15 points to trade at 23.65 at the close. Meanwhile, Jui Li Enterprise Co Ltd (TW:1512) added 9.99% or 0.69 points to end at 7.60 and Onano Industrial Corp (TW:6405) was up 9.96% or 2.30 points to 25.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Arima Communications Corp (TW:8101), which fell 9.95% or 0.21 points to trade at 1.90 at the close. Lead Data Inc (TW:2443) declined 9.85% or 0.39 points to end at 3.57 and Asia Optical Co Inc (TW:3019) was down 8.30% or 10.50 points to 116.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Taiwan Stock Exchange by 0 to 0.

Shares in Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp (TW:1711) rose to 52-week highs; rising 10.00% or 2.15 to 23.65. Shares in Arima Communications Corp (TW:8101) fell to all time lows; down 9.95% or 0.21 to 1.90.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.01% or 0.01 to $73.02 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $77.22 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.41% or 10.40 to trade at $2,527.10 a troy ounce.

USD/TWD was up 0.03% to 31.99, while TWD/CNY unchanged 0.04% to 0.22.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 101.25.

