Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Benefit from Growth in AI?

Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Global Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the Ariel Global fund returned +8.40% gross of fees (+8.18% net of fees), compared to the MSCI ACWI Index’s +11.03%, and the MSCI ACWI Value Index’s +9.17% gains. The fund appreciated +13.96% gross of fees (+13.06% net of fees) over the trailing year, underperforming the MSCI ACWI Index’s +22.20% return and ahead of the MSCI ACWI Value Index’s +11.81% return. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ariel Global Fund featured stocks like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. On March 22, 2024, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stock closed at $140.54 per share. One-month return of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was 7.58%, and its shares gained 55.02% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has a market capitalization of $728.982 billion.

Ariel Global Fund stated the following regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We purchased manufacturer and marketer of integrated circuits, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM). TSMC has a dominant share of the global foundry market and is an industry leader in terms of scale, technology, customer service and execution. Although demand for smartphones and PCs is stabilizing, we expect the company to benefit from the secular growth trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI) longer-term. A downturn in the foundry industry this year presented us with an attractive entry point, as we think the current forward price-to-earnings ratio does not fully reflect the high-quality nature of the business model."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is in 19th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was held by 105 hedge fund portfolios, down from 107 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

