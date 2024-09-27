Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Considers to Partner With Samsung To Build Mega Chip Factories in the United Arab Emirates According to Reports

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News You Shouldn't Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stands against the other AI stocks you shouldn't miss.

AI presents significant benefits for investors, primarily through increased efficiency, automation, and the potential for high returns in specific sectors. It leads to higher profitability and efficiency. For example, AI-driven automation enhances efficiency in trading, portfolio management, and operations, helping investors achieve better returns. According to a report by PwC, financial institutions that adopt AI could reduce operational costs by 22% in the short term, which directly improves profitability. Hedge funds, for instance, have seen an increase in efficiency, particularly in areas such as algorithmic trading and risk management. A report by McKinsey suggests that AI-driven trading algorithms can outperform traditional investment strategies by identifying patterns and trends that are hard for human analysts to spot. This advantage could increase returns by 2-3% annually, which can compound into significant gains over time.

AI tools also provide real-time data analytics and insights, giving investors a competitive edge in making informed decisions. According to a study by Deloitte, 63% of financial executives believe that AI can dramatically improve investment decision-making by providing better market forecasts and risk assessments. AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data quickly, allowing investors to capitalize on short-term market movements with greater precision. Similarly, the explosion of generative AI and machine learning has led to a surge in stocks related to AI technology. Several AI-focused exchange traded funds (ETFs) have outperformed the broader market, providing investors with opportunities for growth. For instance, the Global X Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has returned close to 30% in the past year, significantly outperforming traditional tech funds.

Tom Kehoe, a top researcher at Alternative Investment Management Association, an investment firm in the United Kingdom, has emphasized that AI is poised to revolutionize investment management, offering greater efficiency and precision in decision-making. Similarly, Larry Fink, the CEO of investment titan BlackRock, believes that AI will be a transformative force for wealth management, allowing firms to personalize portfolios and scale operations efficiently, which in turn create immediate value for investors. Fink was quoted by Financial Times as saying that the collapse of productivity had been a central issue in the global economy. Per Fink, AI had the huge potential to increase productivity, and transform margins across sectors, as it may be the technology that brought down inflation.

Our Methodology

For this article, we selected the latest and most important AI news by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds. The stocks are sorted in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q2 2024.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is TSM Stock a Good Long Term Buy?

A close-up of a complex network of integrated circuits used in logic semiconductors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 156

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) makes and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. Latest reports suggest that the company is mulling plans to partner with electronics giant Samsung to build mega chip factories in the United Arab Emirates. These factories would help satisfy soaring demand for artificial intelligence computing, per The Wall Street Journal. Senior executives from the company have already visited sites in the Middle Eastern country for the purpose. Such projects cost more than $100 billion to complete, and TSM is already setting up such facilities in the United States, Japan, and Germany. The UAE has in the past few years tried to diversify away from a petrochemical economy, opening up to investments in areas like AI.

Overall TSM ranks 6th on our list of the AI stocks you shouldn't miss. While we acknowledge the potential of TSM as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than TSM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

