Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Hedge Funds Are Bullish On This Promising Tech Stock Right Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Most Promising Tech Stocks According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stands against the other promising tech stocks.

NASDAQ is Poised for Long-Term Returns

Big tech is expected to outperform in the coming months. On October 2, Ari Wald, Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance to discuss his market thesis and explain why investors must consider high-growth companies.

Wald highlights that market breadth is expected to remain high supporting extended highs throughout the end of 2024. In addition to that, he expects the bull cycle to remain intact and believes the trend will continue in 2025. During the late summer, the market saw a change in the high beta versus low volatility ratio stocks. It was seen that high-beta stocks could not keep up with high dividend-paying and lower-volatility names.

Given the rotational nature of the market, Wald expects higher beta names to make a strong comeback and reclaim their leadership position. Wald suggests that investors should consider investing in higher growth companies, as the Nasdaq and Russel 100 are expected to lead again. Trends show that the mag seven is growing and climbing, as the market conditions continue to settle.

Viewing Tech Stocks on Valuations Alone is Wrong, Strategist Says

Technology stocks have more room to run. On October 14, Malcolm Ethridge, Capital Area Planning Group managing partner, appeared in an interview on CNBC where he discussed the technology market outlook and revealed his favorite picks.

Ethridge suggests that judging stocks based on their valuations alone is a big mistake, especially in the current market cycle which is heavily influenced by the AI boom. Looking at the broader perspective, he believes there are a lot of positive opportunities among the magnificent seven and outside of it.

He adds that companies among the mega tech have been pouring billions into generating large language models and the likes of it. He also suggests that most of this technology is yet to be understood and therefore the true value we can derive from these technologies is yet to come. These companies also have a lot of intrinsic value and there is more to be realized soon.

Now that we have studied the technology market outlook, let's take a look at the most promising tech stocks according to hedge funds. You can also read our piece on the most promising AI stocks according to analysts.

Our Methodology

To come up with the most promising technology stocks according to hedge funds, we sifted through multiple ETFs, our own rankings, and similar rankings on the internet. We then ranked the most promising tech stocks based on the hedge fund sentiment as of Q2 2024.

Is TSM Stock a Good Long Term Buy?

A close-up of a complex network of integrated circuits used in logic semiconductors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 156

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is one of the most promising technology stocks according to hedge funds. The semiconductor company makes chips for technology giants like NVIDIA and AMD.

In September, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) logged $7.82 billion (NT$251.87 billion) in revenue, an increase of 40% year-over-year. On October 14, Reuters reported that the company is expected to report a 40% increase in revenue in FQ3 2024, due to soaring demand for AI and AI products. Analysts polled by Reuters expect third-quarter revenue to reach $9.27 billion.

TMSC expects to spend $40 billion to $32 billion in capital expenditure in 2024. Of this, 70% to 80% of the budget will be allocated to advanced process technologies, nearly 20% will be directed to specialty technologies, and 10% will be spent on advanced packaging, testing, and mass-making.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is expanding its presence across the world, especially in Europe. The company recently formed a joint venture with major partners, in Dresden, Germany. The joint venture will position TMSC as a leader in the foundry industry.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) expects revenue from AI chips to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50% by 2027, making it one of the most promising technology stocks according to hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Capital stated the following regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"On an individual holdings’ basis, top contributors to return in Q2 included our long positions in Alphabet, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and Microsoft. Semiconductor manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor’s (TSMC) fundamentals remain solid as demand for its chips continues growing — particularly as the machine learning and cloud computing trends gain more traction."

Overall TSM ranks 4th on our list of the most promising tech stocks according to hedge funds.

