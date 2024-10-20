Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) the Stock With the Lowest Short Interest to Buy?

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Stocks with Lowest Short Interest to Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stands against the other stocks with lowest short interest to buy.

A report from S3 Partners revealed that the rally in Chinese stocks as a result of stimulus measures cost traders who were betting against the US-listed shares ~$6.9 billion in mark-to-market losses. Benchmark CSI 300 index saw an increase of more than ~22% over the past month. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon index went up by over ~34% during the same period. Much of these increases were seen off the back of policy-easing measures.

S3 Partners went on to say that, before this market rally, short sellers continued to build their positions profitably in the falling market. However, after the rebound, the short selling in the group slowed. Before China announced the stimulus plans, shorting the Chinese stocks was a popular strategy, with several market players going underweight in the sector.

Short Selling in Q2 2024

S3 Partners reported that short interest in the US/Canada markets went up by $57.9 billion, or 5.1%, to $1.20 trillion in Q2 2024. The increase comprised $73.9 billion of new short selling, which was partially offset by a $16.0 billion fall in the mark-to-market value of shares shorted. During the quarter, the sectors that saw the largest increase in short selling were the IT, Industrials, and Communication Services sectors. On the other hand, the Energy sector was the only sector that saw a decrease in shares shorted (short covering).

Short Sellers Reduced Their Positions in This Sector

S&P Global reported that short sellers decided to pull back their bets against consumer staples stocks on the US exchanges during the summer months. This comes amidst the general increase in overall short interest throughout equities. Recent data suggests that the short interest in the consumer staples sector declined to 3.87% at the end of August from 4.16% at the end of May. The decline in short interest against consumer staples stocks might be due to the decline in inflation.

On the other hand, short interest in the industrial sector went up by 21 bps from the end of May to the end of August, rose 20 basis points in the healthcare sector, and jumped 19 basis points in the real estate sector, as per the company. With the expectations of further rate cuts, market experts opine that the consumer staples sector might see sustained demand. The consumer spending resulted in solid Q2 2024 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3% (annualized), approximately double the rate of Q1 growth, as per the US Bank.

After the rate cut in September, market strategists recommended going long on consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. This is because these sectors are expected to receive a boost as declining mortgage rates might benefit spending, reported Reuters.

Therefore, with the expectations of lower inflation and interest rates, there can be some revival in consumer confidence. This should result in increased spending on staple goods, which might lead to improved performance in the consumer staple sector. As per Evercore, among the S&P 500 sectors, consumer staples and consumer discretionary have seen the best average performance, with both sectors gaining ~14% a year after the rate cut.

Our Methodology

To list 8 Stocks with Lowest Short Interest to Buy, we used a Finviz screener to extract the list of stocks having the lowest short interest. Next, we narrowed down our list to the following 8 stocks having short interest of less than 2%. Finally, the stocks were ranked in the descending of their short interest.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.

Is TSM Stock a Good Long Term Buy?

A close-up of a complex network of integrated circuits used in logic semiconductors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Short % of Float (as of September 30): 0.50%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 156

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is engaged in manufacturing, packaging, testing, and selling integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.

Market experts opine that the company’s strong market position and growth potential are aided by increasing artificial intelligence (AI) chip demand. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been strengthening its position as a leading player in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its advanced manufacturing processes, primarily in leading-edge nodes, resulted in attracting high-profile customers in the mobile and high-performance computing sectors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s strong emphasis on cutting-edge technology placed it well to capitalize on the growing AI trend. Wall Street analysts expect that AI is not only fueling demand in data centers but is also boosting demand in the broader smartphone segment. As a result, this dual-pronged AI-driven growth should act as the primary tailwind for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) over the coming years.

While AI applications continue to drive demand throughout product categories, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s advanced manufacturing nodes, primarily N3 and N5, continue to see full utilization.

Analysts at Susquehanna reissued a “Positive” rating on the shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), issuing a $250.00 price target on 14th August. Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its second-quarter 2024 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:

“On an individual holdings’ basis, top contributors to return in Q2 included our long positions in Alphabet, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and Microsoft. Semiconductor manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor’s (TSMC) fundamentals remain solid as demand for its chips continues growing — particularly as the machine learning and cloud computing trends gain more traction.”

Overall TSM ranks 1st on our list of the stocks with lowest short interest to buy. While we acknowledge the potential of TSM as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued AI stock that is more promising than TSM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

