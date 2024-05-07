Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating ...

Total Revenue: Increased by 4% year-over-year to $61.1 million.

Lymphedema Revenue: Grew 5% year-over-year to $52.3 million.

Airway Clearance Revenue: Declined 4% year-over-year to $8.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA: Doubled compared to the previous year.

Cash Balance: Reflected strong performance with significant progress in collections.

Gross Margin: Increased to 71.1% from 70.5% year-over-year.

Operating Expenses: Rose by $1.1 million or 2.5% to $46.4 million.

Net Loss: Increased to $2.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Field Sales Representatives: Grew to 269, a 9% increase from the previous year.

Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) reported a 4% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $61.1 million, aligning with expectations and providing a solid foundation for the 2024 operating plan.

Lymphedema product revenues grew by 5% year-over-year to $52.3 million, demonstrating consistent growth in this key product line.

Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant increase, doubling compared to the previous year, indicating improved profitability and operational efficiency.

The company successfully managed a rapid response to a cybersecurity breach, minimizing impact on operations and demonstrating strong crisis management and resilience.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) is making strategic technology investments to enhance operational efficiency and customer service, including piloting an e-prescribing platform and planning to introduce a new customer relationship management tool.

Negative Points

Airway Clearance product revenues declined by 4% year-over-year to $8.8 million, reflecting ongoing challenges in this segment.

The company faces ongoing pressure from cybersecurity risks, as evidenced by the need to swiftly respond to a third-party technology provider's cyber event.

Despite overall revenue growth, there was a noted increase in operating expenses by $1.1 million or 2.5% to $46.4 million, which could pressure profit margins if not managed effectively.

The net loss increased by $0.3 million or 17% to $2.2 million, indicating challenges in achieving net profitability.

While there are strategic investments in technology and staff, the full benefits of these investments, such as sales force productivity improvements, are expected to materialize more significantly in future periods rather than immediately.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the phasing of quarterly revenue for the rest of the year, especially for Q2, and the expected growth in adjusted EBITDA? A: Daniel Reuvers, President and CEO, explained that while the company does not provide quarterly guidance, modest improvements in growth for both pneumatic compression and the Asola vest category are expected. He noted that revenue typically ramps up in Q2 with sequential improvements thereafter. Regarding adjusted EBITDA, he mentioned that it usually builds significantly in the second half of the year, with Q1 historically being leaner in terms of profitability.

Q: Regarding the head and neck lymphedema trial, what are the key objectives, and when might we see a commercial impact assuming positive results? A: Daniel Reuvers stated that the trial aims to develop clinical evidence to support payer coverage and influence healthcare providers to screen and treat lymphedema more effectively. He anticipates that, following a six-month follow-up period, initial trial results could be available by the second half of 2025, potentially impacting the business positively around that time.

Q: How do the new sales reps impact the growth outlook for lymphedema, and what are the catalysts for achieving sustainable low double-digit growth? A: Daniel Reuvers mentioned that new sales reps typically take a couple of quarters to reach full productivity, impacting growth more significantly in the second half of the year. He highlighted ongoing initiatives like transitioning in-home demos to trainers and technological advancements that will gradually build momentum and drive growth.

Q: Can you provide insights into the next-generation lymphedema therapy platform and its expected features? A: Daniel Reuvers shared that the next-generation device will focus on making the patient experience more user-friendly and integrating seamlessly into patients' lifestyles. He refrained from detailing specific features until closer to the product launch but emphasized enhancements aimed at improving the overall user experience.

Q: What are the expectations for gross margin improvements and long-term targets given the new leadership transition? A: Elaine Birkemeyer, CFO, noted improvements in gross margin due to scale efficiencies and reduced costs. She emphasized that while gross margin improvements contribute to financial health, the primary driver for adjusted EBITDA growth will be operational efficiencies and productivity gains from investments in technology and sales force effectiveness.

Q: How does the increase in home training by trainers from 30% to 35% impact sales rep productivity and overall business growth? A: Daniel Reuvers explained that increasing the percentage of in-home demos conducted by trainers frees up sales reps to spend more time in high-volume clinics, enhancing productivity. He aims to increase this to 50% by year-end, which should significantly boost sales force efficiency and contribute to business growth.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

