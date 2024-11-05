Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges ...

Total Revenue: $73.1 million, a 5% year-over-year increase.

Lymphoedema Business Revenue: $65.3 million, a 4.4% year-over-year increase.

Airway Clearance Revenue: $7.8 million, a 10.3% year-over-year increase.

Gross Margin: Increased by 410 basis points year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA: Grew 39.3% year-over-year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased by $8.5 million to $82.1 million as of September 30, 2024.

Sales Headcount: 270 reps, up from 264 in the previous quarter.

Revenue Guidance for 2024: Revised to $292 million to $295 million.

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2024: Raised to $35 million to $37 million.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 75.4%, compared to 71.4% in the prior year.

Operating Expenses: Increased by $6.6 million or 16% to $48 million.

Net Income: $5.2 million or $0.21 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Net Income: $6 million, a 70% decrease year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 14.6% of sales, compared to 11.1% in the prior year.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

Positive Points

Total revenue in the third quarter grew 5% year over year to $73.1 million, indicating steady growth.

Gross margin increased by 410 basis points year-over-year, driven by lower material costs and warranty expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 39.3% year over year, marking the 10th consecutive quarter of improvement.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $8.5 million sequentially, reflecting strong cash generation.

The company is optimistic about the upcoming change in Medicare coverage policy, which is expected to benefit both patients and business operations.

Negative Points

Revenue results were below expectations due to increased documentation requirements impacting sales rep productivity.

The lymphoedema business growth was slightly lower than expected due to Medicare documentation challenges.

Airway clearance revenue was affected by uneven buying patterns from DME customers.

Operating expenses increased by 16% year over year, driven by strategic technology investments.

The company had to revise its full-year revenue guidance downward due to ongoing challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The Medicare documentation impact didn't play out as expected this quarter. Can you explain why that was a surprise and provide more visibility on Medicare sales improving going forward? A: Sheri Dodd, CEO: The Medicare max did not become stricter, which is good news. However, with a full quarter under our belt, we better understood the documentation requirements and the support needed for sales reps. This impacted not just Medicare but also VA and commercial businesses. Despite this, we saw double-digit growth in VA and commercial channels, indicating strong market fundamentals. The delay in documentation collection affected order processing, but we are confident in our strategies moving forward.

