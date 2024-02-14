TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets March Maya price for international buyers

Reuters

Exxon and Canada-based crude pipeline operator Enbridge were sued in Illinois federal court on Tuesday over claims they barred a competitor from building a terminal to ship oil by barge from the Chicago area to refineries in the Midwest and Gulf of Mexico. The antitrust lawsuit from energy infrastructure developer Ducere seeks more than $11 million in damages for work the Illinois company said it already paid for on the project and for lost future profits. Exxon, Enbridge and their joint venture Mustang Pipe Line LLC excluded Ducere from the crude oil transportation market in Chicago by "refusing to allow it to build a terminal that would provide another avenue for transporting crude to refineries south of Chicago," the lawsuit said.