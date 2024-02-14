TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets March Maya price for international buyers
MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex revised its March term pricing formulas for crude shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and Asia, the company's trading arm said on Wednesday. The following table lists adjustments to price constants for Pemex's flagship Maya heavy crude oil, as well as its Isthmus and Olmeca grades plus its new Zapoteco blend, marketed to the company's international buyers by region. Pemex launched sales of Zapoteco in September, and now includes the medium blend in its monthly adjustment to pricing formulas. DESTINATION FEB CONSTANT MARCH CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- U.S. Gulf Coast, The Americas' Atlantic Coast, The Caribbean Maya crude -10.20 -10.20 Isthmus crude -3.75 -4.15 Olmeca crude -2.80 -2.55 Zapoteco crude -5.20 -6.10 U.S. West Coast, The Americas' Pacific Coast Maya crude -7.35 -6.90 Isthmus crude -8.75 -8.55 Olmeca crude -7.60 -7.40 Zapoteco crude -5.50 -4.90 Europe and the Middle East Maya crude -10.95 -10.65 Isthmus crude -10.60 -10.20 Olmeca crude -5.80 -5.95 Zapoteco crude -10.65 -10.60 India Maya crude -11.50 -11.45 Isthmus crude -9.35 -10.15 Olmeca crude -5.95 -5.75 Zapoteco crude -10.60 -10.35 Far East Maya crude -9.15 -9.15 Isthmus crude -7.75 -8.40 Olmeca crude -5.05 -4.80 Zapoteco crude -7.95 -7.80 ---------------- --------------- --------------- (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; editing by Jonathan Oatis)