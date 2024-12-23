Is Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TAANN) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TAANN) stock up by 7.3% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's ROE today.
Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.
Check out our latest analysis for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad
How Is ROE Calculated?
ROE can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad is:
11% = RM226m ÷ RM2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.11 in profit.
Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?
Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.
Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE
On the face of it, Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.2%. Having said that, Ta Ann Holdings Berhad has shown a modest net income growth of 19% over the past five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.
We then performed a comparison between Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 19% in the same 5-year period.
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ta Ann Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.
Is Ta Ann Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?
The high three-year median payout ratio of 70% (or a retention ratio of 30%) for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.
Moreover, Ta Ann Holdings Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 57% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's future ROE will be 9.7% which is again, similar to the current ROE.
Summary
On the whole, we do feel that Ta Ann Holdings Berhad has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.