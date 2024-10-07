Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TAANN) largest shareholders are private companies with 32% ownership, individual investors own 28%

Key Insights

Significant control over Ta Ann Holdings Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 7 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insider ownership in Ta Ann Holdings Berhad is 27%

If you want to know who really controls Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TAANN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 32% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 28% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Ta Ann Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ta Ann Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Ta Ann Holdings Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Mountex Sdn Bhd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. Sa’id Bin Dolah is the second largest shareholder owning 9.4% of common stock, and Abdul Bin Sepawi holds about 7.5% of the company stock. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Senior Key Executive and Chairman of the Board, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company. Furthermore, CEO Kuo Hea Wong is the owner of 3.6% of the company's shares.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Ta Ann Holdings Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Ta Ann Holdings Berhad. Insiders own RM490m worth of shares in the RM1.8b company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 32%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.