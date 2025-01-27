AT&T Stock Surges 6.6% as Strong Q4 Results Fuel Investor Optimism

AT&T (NYSE:T) just wrapped up 2024 with a bangstrong growth in 5G and fiber subscribers, steady revenue expansion, and a boost in free cash flow. The telecom giant pulled in $32.3 billion in Q4 revenue, slightly ahead of analyst expectations, while EPS landed at $0.54, beating forecasts of $0.49. CEO John Stankey credited AT&T's disciplined execution and aggressive fiber expansion for the momentum, reinforcing confidence in the company's long-term trajectory. A key highlight? The industry's best postpaid phone churn rate at just 0.85%, proving customers are sticking around.

For the full year, AT&T delivered $122.3 billion in revenue and $17.6 billion in free cash flow, a solid $0.9 billion year-over-year increase. Its Mobility division surged to $65.4 billion, up 3.5%, thanks to higher service revenue and device upgrades. Meanwhile, Consumer Fiber locked in over 1 million net adds for the seventh straight year, driving broadband revenue up 7.2%. Looking ahead, AT&T reaffirmed its 2025 targets, projecting steady revenue and EBITDA growth while setting the stage for share buybacks in the second half of the year.

Investors seem to like what they seeAT&T's stock has shot up 6.6% in the afternoon. However, its 2025 EPS guidance of $1.97 to $2.07 falls short of Wall Street's $2.18 consensus. That said, the company's playbook is clear: expand fiber, scale 5G, and keep cash flowing. With a strong customer base, disciplined financials, and an eye on long-term value creation, AT&T is positioning itself as a telecom powerhouse built for the future.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

