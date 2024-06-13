T-Mobile lands multi-year U.S. Navy contract

A sign for a T-Mobile store is seen in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile said on Thursday it has been selected by the U.S. Navy to supply communication technology as part of a $2.67 billion Spiral 4 contract for the next ten years.

The contract comes at a time when telecom providers are grappling with a slow wireless market and stiff competition.

The contract will enable all Department of Defense agencies to place orders for wireless services and equipment from T-Mobile, T-Mobile said.

The contract includes voice, data, fixed wireless solutions, Internet of Things and mobility management solutions and provide connectivity for government activities.

Last month, Echostar, Verizon and Wide Point said they were among the companies that have won a position in the $2.67 billion contract.

Government agencies can also leverage the company's partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX, T-Mobile said.

SpaceX launched Starlink satellite in January with direct-to-cell technology and wireless network provided by T-Mobile.

(Reporting by Priyanka.G in Bengaluru)