T-Mobile: Fundamental Analysis of the Telecom Giant

T-Mobile US, Inc. is an American wireless network operator and the 3rd largest in the US. T-Mobile saw a record rise in the price of its shares as it hit its all-time high in the last week of August on the back of a strong Q2 and positive news surrounding acquisitions that on paper provide the company with access to new markets and synergies across multiple networks. Despite a dip in revenues, the companys Net Income and EPS increased multi-fold on the back of prudent operational management and buyback programs. T-Mobile has outperformed its 2 main competitors; AT&T and Verizon over the last 5 years across industry metrics and valuation ratios indicate that the companys stock price is yet to reach abnormal levels. The company is focused on acquiring new customers through strategic deals and its vision is firmly rooted toward the future of telecom through the advent of 5G technology. With management focused on buying back more shares by the end of the year, it would be prudent to hold onto shares of T-Mobile to profit from future buyback programs and benefit from regular collections of dividends.

Financial Overview

T-Mobile revenues decreased by 0.68% and 1.2% over the course of the last 2 full financial years from 2021-2023, but what is impressive is that the company managed to decreased their expenses by a larger amount leading to a rise in operating income of 107% comparing 2021-2023. With consistent levels of interest payments through the years, this has led to a 3-fold increase in Net Income from 2021 to 2023.

A cause for concern to the company is the level of the current ratio that is currently below 1 implying that the company does not have enough liquid assets to address any debt concerns in the near-term if they were to arise. To alleviate this liquidity issue, the company has been steadily building up its cash balances, and was able to increase its cash on hand by more than 20% in 6 months since FY2023.

The second concern would be the level of long-term debt. The company has $31 billion worth of senior notes due before 2030, and its long-term liabilities are almost double that of shareholders equity as of FY 2023.

As one of the big three telecom providers in the US, T-Mobile is able to manage its debt expenses through its already existing business presence and loyal customers. With constant interest payments due each year, T-Mobiles strategy in order to manage its debt will be to at minimum maintain its current revenues. A significant dip in core business revenues of more than 15-20% would put into question the companys ability to repay its debt. At present, T-Mobile has done this well, its revenues have increased in FY2024 compared to the previous year (6.9%), but it has also decreased its expenses by a greater amount (2%). T-Mobile was also able to increase net cash from operating activities by 27% for Q2 2024 as compared to 2023. Even though T-Mobile has made acquisitions, some of them like the Metronet acquisition will be completed only in 2025, meaning that the company balance sheet will not be immediately affected.

