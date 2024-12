(Reuters) -Telecom giant T-Mobile (TMUS) unveiled a $14 billion share buyback on Friday.

The company in September had announced its plans to return up to $50 billion to shareholders through 2027 through share buybacks and dividends.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa and Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)