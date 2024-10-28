AT&T Inks $1B+ Deal with Corning to Accelerate U.S. Fiber Network Expansion

With Corning (NYSE:GLW), AT&T (NYSE:T) has struck a multi-year purchase agreement valued at over $1 billion in growing its fiber network efficiently utilizing Corning's advanced connectivity capabilities. The agreement will use Corning's Evolv product range, notably the Evolv FlexNAP with Multifiber Pushlok Technology, to hasten AT&T's network development and so deepen their long-term cooperation.

The effort complements AT&T's aim to provide high-speed internet services to a greater clientele all throughout the United States. Reaching 28.3 million consumer and corporate sites, the corporation has attained its fifth consecutive quarter of broadband subscriber growth. Driven by organic investments, its Gigapower joint venture with BlackRock, and multiple open-access agreements, AT&T wants to exceed 30 million sites by the end of 2025.

The Evolv solutions from Corning are meant to simplify deployment and improve network flexibility, which will be very important for AT&T's plan of broadband growth. Based on the firms' current cooperation, the latest deal strengthens AT&T's capacity to satisfy growing demand for high-speed connectivity among the change toward digital infrastructure. This action helps AT&T to improve its broadband products since it faces competition in the expanding high-speed internet sector.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

