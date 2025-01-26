Insider Monkey
Is AT&T Inc. (T) The Best High Dividend Stocks Under $100?
Vardah Gill
We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best High Dividend Stocks Under $100. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stands against the other high dividend stocks under $100.

Dividend stocks hold strong appeal for income generation for two main reasons. First, their regular payouts help investors address immediate liquidity needs. Second, historical trends indicate that dividend-paying stocks can help reduce market volatility and limit losses during downturns. Companies with a track record of dividend growth often provide added stability during bearish markets. For instance, between December 31, 1999, and March 31, 2022, during periods of market decline, the High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index outperformed the Composite 1500 and the High Dividend Index, delivering an average monthly outperformance of 140 and 49 basis points, respectively.

Investing in dividend stocks has always been a tug-of-war between those favoring high yields and those backing dividend growth. Analysts suggest that due to economic volatility since 2020 and ongoing market uncertainties impacting corporate earnings, high-yield companies without strong financial stability and discipline may struggle to maintain their dividend payouts. This could leave them at risk of dividend cuts or suspensions. In contrast, dividend growth strategies have proven effective in both rising and falling interest rate environments. According to a report by ProShares, the Dividend Aristocrats index, which tracks companies with at least 25 years of consistent dividend growth, achieved a 14.26% return during the period of declining interest rates from May 2005 to March 2024, outperforming high-yield stocks, which delivered just over 10%. Similarly, during periods of rising interest rates within the same timeframe, dividend growth stocks returned 10.26%, compared to 9.22% for high-yield stocks.

That said, high-yield stocks aren't entirely off the table. While analysts warn investors about the financial stability of high-yield companies, these stocks have historically delivered solid returns. The research from The Wellington study analyzed the broader market’s dividend-paying stocks from 1930 to 2019, dividing them into five categories based on their dividend yields. The top 20% of dividend payers outshone the rest, with the moderate dividend group also surpassing the broader market in several periods. However, stocks with lower dividend yields showed less consistent performance compared to the broader index.

