S&T Bancorp's (NASDAQ:STBA) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.34

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 21st of November to $0.34, which will be 3.0% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.33. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

S&T Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

S&T Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, S&T Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 9.4%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 12.9% over the next 3 years. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 44% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

S&T Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.64, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.4% per year. If S&T Bancorp is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

We Really Like S&T Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that S&T Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for S&T Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Is S&T Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

