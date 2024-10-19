Is Sysco Corporation (SYY) the Best Cheap Food Stock to Buy According to Analysts?

We recently compiled a list of 7 Cheap Food Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article. we will look at where Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) ranks among the cheap food stocks to buy according to analysts.

The Resilience and Growth of the Fast Food Industry

Fast food companies are known for satisfying customers’ needs on many levels by providing quick service, being reasonably priced, and consistently creating new menu items. This global phenomenon is still growing today due to fast food chains’ capacity to appeal to a large consumer base, which has allowed them to expand globally and create enduring presences in international markets.

In the United States, in particular, a study by The Barbecue Lab found that over 83% of US households eat fast food at least once a week, and most Americans consume it one to three times a week. According to the report, many people believe that fast food is “relatively inexpensive compared to other dining options,” with over 32% of customers thinking this way about it. Despite popular belief, fast food is typically more expensive in real terms than home-cooked meals. Contrary to popular assumption, lower-class families do not rely on fast food because it is more affordable; rather, people with higher earnings tend to consume more fast food than people with lower incomes.

The food industry is essential and often seen as resilient during economic downturns since consumers must still purchase food despite cutting back on luxury items. It is one of the largest sectors globally, focusing on managing demand and competing effectively in logistics and supply chain management. A research report by Fortune Business Insights highlights the food processing market, valued at $2.3 trillion in 2021, projecting a growth rate of 10.6% annually, reaching an estimated $5.1 trillion by 2029. This strong growth is attributed to trends such as increased vegetarian diets, urban migration, rising online ordering, and higher disposable incomes for dining out.

Story continues

Investing in the fast-food industry offers promising growth opportunities, but not all companies will outperform the market. McDonald’s Corporation and Domino’s Pizza, Inc. were highlighted as top performers in March 2023, with McDonald’s leading the QSR 50 Report for 2022 due to system-wide sales exceeding $112 billion and digital sales surpassing $18 billion. In early 2023, McDonald’s reported a nearly $20 billion sales growth, though Q4 2023 saw a slight dip with net revenues of $6.4 billion, below expectations. Despite this, sales at company-operated restaurants rose 12% year over year, thanks to the successful Accelerating the Arches strategy. Meanwhile, Domino’s is working to recover from two years of declining shares.

Our Methodology

We gathered stocks for our list based on the consensus of financial media on their strong fundamentals. We further narrowed down on the basis of a p/e ratio below 25, since the p/e ratio in subindustries of the food industry hovers above it, and then finally checked out their analysts’ upside based on their opinions of whether these stocks are trading at a discount and picked those which are according to analysts and ranked them on upside.

“Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).”

20 Most Meat Eating States Per Capita

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Price Target Upside: 14.70%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 37

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is a Texas-based company that markets and distributes food and related products, including frozen items, fruits, vegetables, and dairy. It also supplies non-food products like paper goods, restaurant equipment, and cleaning supplies. Sysco serves schools, hotels, restaurants, and caterers through its U.S. and international foodservice segments.

As the largest food distributor in the world, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) leverages its massive scale to offer an unparalleled selection of over 500,000 quality products. In Q4 2024, Sysco Corporation reported an EPS of $1.39, slightly beating expectations of $1.38, with net sales of $20.56 billion. Despite lower food traffic, Sysco increased its volume by 3.5%, exceeding growth targets, driven by relocating its Asian food operations to a new distribution center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to expand in the Northeast Asian market.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)’s annual revenue reached $79 billion, a 3.3% growth from fiscal 2023. SYGMA, its sub-brand, saw a 5% increase in case volume from Q3 to Q4, driven by new contracts and strong year-over-year performance. Sysco reported 4.2% year-over-year gross profit growth, driven by strategic sourcing and product innovation. Corporate expenses decreased by 10% due to improved efficiencies. The company ended the year with $11.3 billion in net debt and $3.5 million in liquidity, with no major debt maturing until 2027. Sysco generated $3 billion in operating cash flow and $2.2 billion in free cash flow, enabling a $0.51 quarterly dividend.

Sysco expects adjusted EPS growth of 6% to 7% in the upcoming fiscal year, despite non-operational factors like a higher tax rate and increased interest expenses impacting growth. The company’s strong performance has boosted its share price by 8% year-to-date. Additionally, 37 hedge funds have invested a total of $884.3 million in Sysco.

Overall, SYY ranks 6th among the 7 cheap food stocks to buy according to analysts. While we acknowledge the potential of SYY as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SYY but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published on Insider Monkey.