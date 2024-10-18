Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EPS Growth and Record ...

GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.18, including an $8.7 million Visa valuation adjustment.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: $1.23, a 6% sequential increase.

Net Interest Margin: Increased 2 basis points to 3.22%.

Net Charge-Offs: Improved to 25 basis points from 32 basis points in the previous quarter.

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio: 10.65%, the highest in 9 years.

Net Interest Income: $441 million, a 1% increase quarter over quarter.

Adjusted Noninterest Revenue: Declined 4% from the prior quarter but increased 15% year over year.

Adjusted Noninterest Expense: Relatively flat quarter over quarter and down 1% year over year.

Period-End Loans: Grew by $27 million from the prior quarter.

Core Deposit Growth: Increased by 1% on a linked quarter basis.

Provision for Credit Losses: Declined 11% from the second quarter to $23 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses: Stable at 1.24%.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets: 1.3%.

Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity: 17.1%.

Adjusted Tangible Efficiency Ratio: 53%.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.23, a 6% sequential increase, driven by stronger net interest income and lower provision for credit losses.

Net interest margin expanded by 2 basis points to 3.22%, with funded loan production rising 8% sequentially.

The company demonstrated strong noninterest revenue growth, with a 15% year-over-year increase, supported by commercial sponsorship income and partnerships.

Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) maintained a strong liquidity and capital position, with the common equity Tier 1 ratio reaching its highest level in 9 years at 10.65%.

The company successfully reduced broker deposits for the fifth consecutive quarter, focusing on core funding generation through sales activities and product expansion.

Story continues

Negative Points

Loan paydown and payoff activity, along with strategic rationalization of nonrelationship credit, posed a headwind to third-quarter outstanding growth.

Adjusted noninterest revenue declined 4% from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower capital markets income.

Nonperforming loans increased to 0.73% of loans, up from 0.59% in the second quarter, primarily due to a single office loan relationship.

The criticized and classified ratio rose slightly to 3.9%, indicating a manageable but present level of credit risk.

Deposit costs increased by 4 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.72%, influenced by a mix shift and higher average noninterest-bearing deposit balances.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you expand on your margin expectations beyond the fourth quarter, particularly if we get a more protracted easing cycle? A: Andrew Gregory, CFO, explained that they expect the margin to be relatively stable in the fourth quarter and early into 2025. Once the easing cycle stops, they anticipate margin expansion due to fixed rate asset and hedge exposures on the balance sheet that will be unlocked over time.

Q: What's the overall confidence in net charge-offs remaining in the current range, and are there any concerns about tail-risk within your portfolio? A: Robert Derrick, Chief Credit Officer, expressed confidence in the guidance range of 25 to 35 basis points for net charge-offs. He noted that the increase in nonperforming loans this quarter is accounted for, and they are comfortable with the short-term guidance.

Q: As we go into 2025, is the current level of loan production a good baseline, and what is the balance of non-core loans still out there? A: Kevin Blair, CEO, stated that they are optimistic about renewing growth in 2025. He mentioned that production has been consistently growing, and strategic runoff of non-core loans is largely complete. They expect loan growth to return to more normalized levels.

Q: What are the expectations for capital markets income for the remainder of the year? A: Andrew Gregory, CFO, noted that they are pleased with the performance of their capital markets business. They expect stability in capital markets revenue, with $10 million a quarter being a good baseline number, despite the low transaction volume environment.

Q: How are you thinking about deposit pricing and growth going forward, especially with potential Fed rate cuts? A: Andrew Gregory, CFO, explained that they expect deposit costs to follow a 40% to 45% beta during the easing cycle. They anticipate broad-based deposit growth in the fourth quarter, supported by seasonal public funds tailwinds and new core funding growth initiatives.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

