Symbol of unity? Inauguration news coverage illustrates differences that pull country apart

A presidential inauguration is traditionally a symbol of the traditions that bind Americans together. Mainstream media coverage of the event on Monday provided many reminders of what keeps people apart.

On the Martin Luther King Day holiday, news organizations offered wall-to-wall coverage of President Donald Trump's second inaugural, an event held largely indoors in Washington because of frigid temperatures.

In many respects, it was a return to normal after Trump did not attend successor Joe Biden's swearing in four years ago. The ceremony offered images of bipartisanship that “the country to some extent is hungry for,” said NBC News' Kristen Welker.

A few hours later, historian Jon Meacham was on the same network declaring that Trump had given “the most partisan inaugural that I think I know of in American history.” He said he was stunned that religious figures called to deliver invocations seemed to take sides as well. “When religion is used to divide and exalt one side over the other, we are in a place where we need to take care,” Meacham said.

On CNN, conservative commentator Scott Jennings praised Trump's speech as remarkable, saying he enjoyed the chance to “watch Donald Trump indict the gangsters to their faces,” referring to Biden and some of his supporters.

CBS' Norah O'Donnell said it was unusual to see so many attendees of the inauguration leaping to their feet to applaud Trump's promises and declarations of the weak state he finds the country in. “It was notable," she said, “that none of the former presidents stood up and applauded during the inaugural address.”

Divisions become more evident as day's coverage went on

Some of the divisions that marked Trump's first term became more evident as the day went on.

When Trump addressed supporters in Emancipation Hall shortly after his inaugural, the speech was carried on all of the broadcast networks, CNN and Fox News Channel. But left-leaning MSNBC didn't show much of it and instead showed former President Biden addressing his supporters at the same time — while silencing the voice of the current president on a split screen.

After Trump spoke in that second speech, CNN's Jake Tapper noted that “there were a lot of falsehoods” and brought in a fact-checker to go over the remarks. He introduced correspondent Kaitlan Collins to report from the event “before they kick her out.” It harkened back to Trump's battles with CNN when he was first in office.

Some news websites offered wildly divergent reports after Trump's inaugural address.

